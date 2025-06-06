Popular Rationalism

Angela Berry Koch
6h

Neglect likelihood that flame retardants put on baby sheets and clothes could effect ability to detox components adjunct in vaccines and hence contribute to SID. Overall the effects of such chemical in adults are here ( imagine in infants with no defenses and underdeveloped bodily systems). Flame retardant chemicals, especially polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), organophosphates (like TDCIPP), and halogenated flame retardants (HFRs), are environmental toxins with disruptive effects on multiple biochemical systems in humans. Here’s a breakdown of their known and suspected impacts:

🧠 1. Endocrine Disruption

Flame retardants mimic or block hormone function, especially thyroid and sex hormones:

• Thyroid interference: PBDEs structurally resemble thyroid hormones (T3/T4) and disrupt transport proteins (e.g., transthyretin), reducing thyroid hormone availability to tissues.

• Estrogen and androgen disruption: Some retardants act as xenoestrogens or anti-androgens, affecting puberty, fertility, and reproductive development.

• ↓ T4 = Impaired neurodevelopment, especially in infants and children.

🧬 2. Epigenetic and DNA Damage

• Oxidative DNA damage and altered gene expression through changes in DNA methylation and histone acetylation.

• May silence tumor suppressor genes or activate oncogenes.

• Associated with cancer risk, especially for liver, breast, and thyroid tissues.

🧠 3. Neurotoxicity

• PBDEs and organophosphates interfere with calcium signaling, synaptic plasticity, and BDNF expression.

• Inhibits proper development of the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus.

• Linked to:

• ADHD

• Learning disabilities

• Autism spectrum features

• Mood dysregulation

🧪 4. Oxidative Stress & Mitochondrial Dysfunction

• ↑ Reactive oxygen species (ROS)

• ↓ Glutathione (GSH)

• ↓ Mitochondrial membrane potential

• Disrupts ATP production

• Affects high-demand organs: brain, liver, kidneys

🧫 5. Immune System Disruption

• Alters cytokine production (e.g., IL-6, TNF-α)

• Suppresses NK cell function and antibody responses

• May promote autoimmune reactivity (including thyroid autoimmunity)

• Exacerbates mast cell activation in MCAS-prone individuals

🍽️ 6. Metabolic Disruption

• Linked to insulin resistance, obesity, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)

• Alters lipid metabolism by binding to PPARγ receptors

• Disrupts bile acid pathways and detoxification enzymes (CYP450 system)

♻️ 7. Detoxification Interference

• Induces or inhibits cytochrome P450 enzymes (esp. CYP1A1, CYP2B6, CYP3A4)

• Impairs phase I/II liver detox pathways, increasing the burden of other toxins

• Chelates or interferes with levels of zinc, selenium, and iodine

( ChstcGPT)

Steve Mitzner
6h

Considering that our 50 billion in fraud fines I.e. our Big Pharma industrial complex, that delivers us the leading cause of iatrogenic death, (In the USA killing *12.5 to 20 million in just the last 50 years,) why not consider the Rationality of that that big death elephant in the room? Is it fear of ridicule, or what? Inquiring minds should want to know! God save us from big pharma’s evil death machine that has killed more, than all USA’s war deaths combined! I.e. 1.3 million vs. *12.5 + million iatrogenic deaths try living with that!

(*According to the Johns Hopkins [low-ball) iatrogenic study!)

