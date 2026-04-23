Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
7h

I remember when both my brother and I both got measles back in the day. No shots existed, and it didn’t seem like the event was fraught with danger. My mother worried about our eyesight and closed the curtains. She bought us chocolate which we throughly enjoyed. I do not recall hearing about anybody at the school dying of measles, ever. Today, the indoctrination to get your kids vaccinated has been weaved into the fabric of society to such an extent that people don’t even question it, it’s just become part of the science which is to protect your kids from horrible diseases.

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Aliss Terpstra's avatar
Aliss Terpstra
7h

I felt helpless rage watching Bobby get attacked so unfairly. My kids were all vaccinated with MMR on schedule because I was clueless about the fact that my own true lifelong immunity could have protected them until they were old enough to get measles and thrive from it like we Boomer kids did. When the third kid got her MMR and ran a fever with rash and cough but no Koplik's spots, the second one, two years older, shortly after came down with full blown measles, definitive diagnostic Koplik's spots and all. She recovered quickly but years later when the scales fell off my eyes about vaccines, I wondered. Did number two child get vaccine-strain measles from her little sister, or did she coincidentally get wild measles based on the presence of Koplik's spots (which I read are unlikely to be seen in vaccine-strain measles infection)? If number two child got wild measles despite her vaccine, or vaccine-strain measles despite her vaccine, what the hell is the point of giving the MMR?

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