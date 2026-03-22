Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Bon Kwi Kwi's avatar
Bon Kwi Kwi
4h

The criminal behavior continues

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salience's avatar
salience
5h

"Death Data"?

Of course it was suppressed, for if this BigTruth should be acknowledged it will be BigPharma that dies.

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