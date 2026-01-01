Popular Rationalism

TRM
7h

Had shingles and the doc prescribed an anti-viral. Took it in the afternoon and the next morning I knew it was working. So when the shingles vaccine came along I said "No". I would have needed 2 shots in 4 years and it was claimed to provide 75% effectiveness. For something I might never get again and for which kick butt effective antivirals exist? Why?

Sara Woods Kender
7hEdited

I use:

Lemon balm and st. johnswort extacts (specific for herpes)

lavender essential oil neat will reduce pain

st. johnswort infused oil will also reduce pain

Immune support: medicinal mushrooms: reishi, cordyceps, chaga, artists conk, echinacea

Nervous system support: st. johnswort, milky oats, oatstraw, chamomile, linden flower

CBD.

(st. johnswort should not be mixed with certain meds)

Supplements: L-lysine, vit C, grapeseed extract, monolaurin, B-complex among others

~S

