Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
1h

"2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown"

Annual feature? Suggests they just caught some scapegoats and left the masterminds intact to repeat this ritual annually?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Raul F. Bustos's avatar
Raul F. Bustos
25m

The bigger question is will the go after the Big Pharmaceutical Executive s or are they a protected class?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture