JANUARY 1, 2026

On December 30, 2025, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) nuked one of the most entrenched and ethically fraught financial mechanisms in modern American healthcare: the reimbursement-linked vaccine incentive system. After researchers warned of unethical coercive payment structures in pediatric and prenatal care, CMS issued SHO #25-005, a State Health Official letter that removed four key immunization-status measures from the 2026 Medicaid/CHIP Core Sets.

This marks the beginning of a long-overdue rebalancing. The metrics that once rewarded raw vaccine uptake as a proxy for care quality have been pulled from the federally mandated quality reporting framework. In doing so, CMS also issued a policy rebuke with weighty implications: it “strongly discourages” states from using immunization measures in payment arrangements. This statement, coming from the highest level of Medicaid policy, realigns the national posture on quality metrics and financial incentives.

This shift represents the most consequential federal policy reversal on pediatric vaccine incentives since the inception of Core Set reporting under CHIPRA and the Affordable Care Act. More than a bureaucratic reshuffle, it signals the government’s willingness to acknowledge that coercive, one-size-fits-all incentives have created avoidable ethical dilemmas and potentially harmful clinical behaviors. For those of us who have spent years warning that perverse incentives were distorting medicine, jeopardizing informed consent, and punishing ethical practices, this is a long-awaited recalibration.

The First Data

In 2021, Paul Thomas, MD, and I published a paper in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research titled, “Vaccine Practice Payment Schedules Create Perverse Incentives for Unnecessary Medical Procedures—At What Cost to Patients?” In that study, we conducted a 30-day billing analysis at a large Oregon pediatric practice where informed consent is genuinely respected. Using actual reimbursement data and superbills, we showed that refusal of CDC-scheduled vaccines by patients resulted in projected annual losses exceeding one million dollars in one practice—primarily from forgone administrative fees. This was not hypothetical. It was a documented, measurable penalty for practicing medicine with integrity.

What made this study particularly salient was its alignment with broader trends. We weren’t just describing a single practice; we were exposing a system that had quietly punished clinicians for honoring informed refusal. Pediatricians who chose to document exemptions or counsel patients against rigid adherence to the CDC schedule risked losing access to insurance networks, receiving lower performance scores, and even facing disciplinary action. “Quality of care” had been reduced to quantity of uptake.

What CMS Ended

CMS has now acknowledged this problem in explicit language. By removing

1. Childhood Immunization Status (CIS-CH),

Immunizations for Adolescents (IMA-CH) & 4. and both Prenatal Immunization Status measures (PRS-CH, PRS-AD)

from the 2026 Core Sets, and reclassifying them as voluntary utilization measures, CMS no longer elevates uptake as a national benchmark. More profoundly, CMS stated its intent to develop new measures that evaluate whether patients were given information about vaccine choices, safety, and side effects, and whether families’ preferences—including religious and philosophical exemptions—were documented and respected.

This is not a retreat from public health. It is a pivot toward ethics.

What CMS Did NOT Do But Recommended

To be precise: vaccine reporting is not eliminated. Immunization registries, clinical documentation systems, and surveillance pathways remain intact. What has changed is CMS’s structural endorsement of how quality is defined and rewarded. By removing immunization-status measures from the 2026 mandatory reporting set, CMS is no longer granting institutional cover to a reimbursement model that links dollars to compliance rather than to care.

But they made it clear that they discouraged states from compensating on blunt numbers.

Critically, CMS declared that at the federal level, it does not tie payment to performance on immunization quality measures—and strongly discourages states from doing so. The memo, signed by Dan Brillman, Deputy Administrator, CMS Director, Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services (CMCS), reads:

“CMS does not tie payment to performance on immunization quality measures in Medicaid and CHIP at the federal level. While states have flexibility and discretion to use quality measures in state developed value-based purchasing and payment incentive fee for service or managed care programs, CMS strongly discourages states from using immunization measures in payment arrangements.”

While states retain discretion, this statement acts as both a legal guidance, a political deterrent and and end to easy federal tracking. The next step will be watching how states respond: will they unwind coercive payment structures that penalize refusal? Will Medicaid Managed Care Organizations revise their bonus contracts? That would be an important shift.

Here’s a radical idea: Perhaps they should compensate for reductions in chronic illness.

This evolution is further underscored by CMS’s plan to engage stakeholders—states, providers, registry managers, and EHR vendors—in developing person- and preference-centered measures. It is a fundamental reframing. The unit of analysis will no longer be merely the number of shots given, but whether the clinical encounter respected autonomy, informed the patient, and honored federal regulations on consent.

The skeptics will say this is too little, too late. But I say: this is a watershed moment. Policy has finally caught up with principle. The SHO #25-005 letter doesn’t erase the harms of the past decade, but it validates those who stood against the tide. It acknowledges that not all metrics measure quality—and that ethics cannot be reduced to a performance score.

We now have documented federal recognition that quantity-driven vaccine incentives may be not only insufficient but harmful. We have proof that a practice that honors informed consent may, under the wrong incentives, be structurally punished—and that this punishment is no longer officially condoned.

There’s more to do. States must now re-evaluate their own structures. Researchers must track whether incentive realignment improves trust, choice, and ultimately health outcomes. And families must remain vigilant that their right to informed, preference-sensitive medical decision-making is preserved.

But today, CMS is no longer part of the problem.

And that, at long last, is a regulatory act of conscience worth celebrating.

Happy New Year, America!

Citation

Lyons‑Weiler J, Thomas P. Vaccine Practice Payment Schedules Create Perverse Incentives for Unnecessary Medical Procedures — at What Cost to Patients? International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research. 2021;2(1):25–37. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i1.21

