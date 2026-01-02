Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
4h

This is a false statement about what this CMS letter really means. Sorry MAHA propaganda guys, you will have to do better. CMS does not pay bonuses for vaccines, state Medicaid does. The CMS letter simply removes mandatory reporting on immunization status to the feds. However, CMS letter states that they will come up with other metrics to track "vaccination choices, and religious preferences". That's just great! So that they can design better ways to overcome "vaccine hesitancy" and track all the dissenters for declaring them terrorists in future faked pandemics. I will publish a detailed article soon on who pays what types of vaccine bonuses. I promise, it's horrifying and insane and this letter doesn't do much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
3h

Why did it take them so long? Don't tell me they didn't know that incentives drive motives? Surely they knew that. They're only saying it now because our faith in them is at rock bottom. That's why they're saying this now. And they want to keep you in their clutches believing in such nonsenses as "public health". This belief goes against body autonomy. Are you forgiving them for making such monumental errors? Can you ever trust anything they say ever again? We simply don't need them, they are obstacles to our health. Health is a personal matter, what we need is information. But look what the institutes are like with information.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture