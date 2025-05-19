If you care about the policies of HHS and the future of America, share this article, tag your favorite HHS employee, and subscribe.

Imagine discovering that your immune system is not just fighting pathogens—it’s targeting part of your own body. Not due to a rare genetic mutation. Not triggered by a transient infection. But potentially influenced by a metal many of us have been exposed to throughout our lives: aluminum.

In a recent and rigorously designed study published in Toxics (2021), immunologist Dr. Aristo Vojdani and colleagues present direct evidence that individuals with Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, and Alzheimer’s disease show elevated immune responses to aluminum bound to human proteins. These responses, notably absent in controls and patients with unrelated conditions, suggest that aluminum—once bound to proteins inside the body—can trigger autoimmunity through the creation of neoantigens, foreign-appearing molecular structures that provoke immune attack.

If confirmed and expanded, these findings could reframe how we understand—and approach—chronic inflammation, autoimmunity, and even neurodegeneration.

The Vojdani et al. Study: A Closer Look

To simulate what occurs when aluminum enters the human body and binds to blood proteins, Vojdani’s team created complexes of human serum albumin (HSA) with three common aluminum salts:

Aluminum hydroxide (vaccine adjuvant)

Aluminum citrate (common in water)

Aluminum potassium sulfate (used in processed foods)

They then tested blood samples from:

94 healthy controls

47 patients with Crohn’s disease (ASCA-positive)

47 patients with celiac disease (gliadin and tTG-positive)

47 patients with Alzheimer’s disease (Aβ- and tau-positive)

47 patients with mixed connective tissue disease (ANA-positive, used as disease controls)

Using ELISA assays optimized for specificity, the study found statistically significant elevations in IgG antibodies to aluminum-protein complexes in the Crohn’s, celiac, and Alzheimer’s groups. These elevations were not seen in the MCTD group, suggesting that the response is not just a general feature of autoimmunity.

The strongest response occurred in celiac patients, 81% of whom showed elevated antibodies to aluminum potassium sulfate. Crohn’s and Alzheimer’s patients also showed elevated responses to multiple forms of aluminum. In contrast, ANA-positive patients exhibited no meaningful antibody elevation, and in some cases had lower titers than controls.

Critically, the specificity of the immune responses was confirmed through serial dilution and competitive inhibition assays, ruling out non-specific binding or cross-reactivity. The immune systems of affected patients were indeed recognizing the aluminum-protein conjugates as threats.

What Is a Neoantigen—and Why Does It Matter?

A neoantigen is a new molecular structure—often a protein that has been chemically altered or bound to a foreign substance—that is not normally present in the body. When the immune system encounters a neoantigen, it may fail to recognize it as "self" and instead treat it as an invader, initiating an attack.

In this study, the aluminum ions (Al³⁺) bound tightly to amino acids like histidine, tyrosine, and phosphorylated serine—amino acids commonly found in structural and functional human proteins. These bonds change proteins’ shapes and surface charge, effectively disguising them as something foreign. The result? Immune activation against these aluminum-altered proteins, which could spill over into autoimmunity if similar native proteins are caught in the crossfire.

Not All Exposure Routes Are Equal

The study takes pains to distinguish between exposure routes. Aluminum from food and water can amount to milligrams per day, whereas vaccines contain micrograms per dose. But route matters more than dose.

Ingested aluminum is partly blocked by the gut lining. In contrast, injected aluminum—as found in adjuvanted vaccines or allergy shots—bypasses those barriers, going directly into muscle tissue, lymphatics, and circulation. From there, it can accumulate in organs, including the gut, liver, spleen, and brain. Studies have even found aluminum inside macrophages in Peyer’s patches—immune structures in the intestines—and in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, co-localized with amyloid plaques.

So while vaccine exposure may be quantitatively small, its distribution and retention in sensitive tissues could be disproportionately impactful.

Crohn’s. Celiac. Alzheimer’s. Coincidence—or Signal?

Let’s examine the big picture. Crohn’s disease and celiac disease both involve intestinal immune dysregulation. Alzheimer's involves chronic brain inflammation and protein aggregation. Vojdani’s study proposes a unifying thread: aluminum binding to proteins in these tissues creates immune targets that would not otherwise exist.

The gut, as it turns out, is the main storage organ for ingested aluminum, holding up to 40% of the metal’s body burden, according to prior studies. In Alzheimer’s disease, aluminum is implicated in cross-linking amyloid-β peptides, increasing plaque formation. It has also been detected within neurofibrillary tangles in familial Alzheimer’s brains.

This new antibody data provides immune evidence that aluminum is not just present, but active—and potentially pathogenic—in these diseases.

Implications: From Diagnostics to Detoxification

One major implication of the study is the possibility of using anti-aluminum antibodies as biomarkers for disease risk or progression. Patients with unexplained autoimmunity or neurodegenerative symptoms could be screened for these antibodies, offering a new lens through which to view chronic illness.

The study also raises the question of whether individuals with high antibody levels might benefit from targeted interventions, such as:

Chelation therapy to remove aluminum (slow, six week program).

Dietary strategies to limit aluminum intake.

Remove aluminum from all vaccines and consider safer alternatives like calcium phosphate—a substance already approved in some European formulations. Reformulating pediatric and adult vaccines with non-immunotoxic adjuvants should be a matter of urgent ethical and scientific priority.

These are rational next steps.

Disease Burden and Economic Costs in the U.S.

Over the next 25 years, Alzheimer’s disease, Crohn’s disease, and celiac disease will impose a staggering economic burden on the United States — estimated at more than $17.7 trillion. More urgently, these diseases are already affecting the lives of millions of Americans, both directly and through the ripple effects on families, caregivers, and communities.

Alzheimer’s Disease

How many are affected: As of 2024, approximately 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia. That number is projected to rise to 12.7 million by 2050, unless effective prevention or treatment becomes available.

Financial impact: In 2025, the direct cost of care — including healthcare and long-term support — is expected to reach $384 billion. By 2050, this figure is projected to soar to nearly $1 trillion per year, according to the Alzheimer’s Association's 2024 report.

Hidden costs: In addition to direct expenses, unpaid caregiving and lost productivity related to Alzheimer’s disease contribute an estimated $832 billion annually, as reported in a 2024 study in Value in Health (Fox et al., 2024).

25-year projected cost: If current trends continue, the total U.S. expenditure on Alzheimer’s disease from 2025 to 2050 will exceed $17.2 trillion.

Crohn’s Disease

How many are affected: Around 780,000 Americans live with Crohn’s disease — a lifelong, often debilitating inflammatory bowel disease that typically begins in early adulthood.

Financial impact: The average person with Crohn’s incurs $9,000 to $12,000 annually in direct medical costs. These include hospital stays, outpatient visits, surgeries, and expensive biologic medications (Wang et al., 2024).

Lifetime burden: The incremental lifetime cost of Crohn’s is estimated at nearly $500,000 per patient, depending on the age of diagnosis (Park et al., 2017).

25-year projected cost: Accounting for disease prevalence and moderate cost growth, total national costs over the next 25 years are expected to reach $470 billion.

Celiac Disease

How many are affected: About 2 million Americans have been formally diagnosed with celiac disease, but experts estimate that the true number may be closer to 3 million, due to widespread underdiagnosis.

Financial impact: The annual cost of care — including diagnostics, nutritional counseling, and follow-up — ranges from $15,000 to $19,000 per patient (Carmassi et al., 2020). Many of these costs are concentrated in the year leading up to diagnosis, when patients often see multiple specialists before finding answers.

Long-term pattern: After diagnosis, costs typically decline, but they remain significantly higher than for people without celiac disease (AGA Institute, 2020).

25-year projected cost: Though it receives less attention than other chronic conditions, the cumulative U.S. healthcare cost associated with celiac disease over 25 years is projected to exceed $30 billion.

Average Cost Per Case by Condition

Total Economic Impact (2025–2050)

The lion’s share of this burden—more than $17 trillion—is driven by Alzheimer’s alone. But when Crohn’s and celiac are added, the projected cumulative cost surpasses $17.7 trillion.

A Rational Conclusion: It’s Time to Pay Attention

Science advances by asking hard questions. For decades, aluminum was considered biologically inert—safe enough for use in vaccines, pharmaceuticals, food additives, and consumer products. But new research paints a more complex picture.

In this study and others, elevated aluminum-binding antibodies were found in patients with Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, and Alzheimer’s—yet absent in individuals with other autoimmune conditions. This isn’t definitive proof of causation, but it is a signal that demands further exploration.

If we truly want to understand the rise in autoimmune and neurodegenerative conditions, we must remain open to all plausible contributors—including those that challenge our assumptions.

Being rational doesn’t mean defending the status quo. It means following the evidence—wherever it leads, even when uncomfortable.

The Rational Conclusion is: We must get aluminum out of vaccines, food and water, and engage with chelation therapies or suffer the medical and financial consequences.

The immune system remembers. It’s time our institutions did too.

The study:

Vojdani A. Elevated IgG Antibody to Aluminum Bound to Human Serum Albumin in Patients with Crohn's, Celiac and Alzheimer's Disease. Toxics. 2021 Sep 4;9(9):212. doi: 10.3390/toxics9090212. PMID: 34564363; PMCID: PMC8473134.

