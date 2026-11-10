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Your library already holds 147 public-domain classics of science, history and thought. That includes Darwin’s Origin, Einstein’s Relativity, Thucydides, Machiavelli, Marcus Aurelius, Freud, Newton, Nightingale and Jenner. You can read every one in full. Ask any book a question and the answer cites the page. Or put your question to the author himself, who answers in his own voice, from what he knew in his own time.

Coming next to Books Alive!

Liberty and the state: Hobbes’s Leviathan, Mill’s On Liberty and Utilitarianism, Rousseau’s Social Contract, The Federalist Papers, Paine’s Common Sense, Rights of Man and The Age of Reason, Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and The Communist Manifesto

Freedom in their own words: Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, Du Bois’s The Souls of Black Folk, Booker T. Washington’s Up From Slavery, and The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin

The ancient world: Herodotus, Livy, Plutarch’s Lives, Tacitus and Josephus

How to live: Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics and Politics, Plato’s Apology and Symposium, Seneca’s Letters, Epictetus, Boethius, Augustine’s Confessions, Thoreau’s Walden and Civil Disobedience, and Nietzsche’s Zarathustra

How we know: Descartes, Bacon, Spinoza, Hume, Pascal and Montaigne

Mind, society and wealth: Adam Smith’s Wealth of Nations, William James’s Varieties of Religious Experience and Pragmatism, Freud’s Totem and Taboo and Introductory Lectures, Veblen and Weber

Science and medicine at the source: Euclid’s Elements, Lavoisier, Hippocrates, Gray’s Anatomy, and Thompson’s Calculus Made Easy

Wisdom of the East: the Tao Te Ching, the Analects and the Bhagavad Gita

Satire: Swift’s A Modest Proposal

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