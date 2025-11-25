Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
20h

I'll simplify it for James' readers on all pre-RFK HHS policy on vaccines:

'YOU CAN NEVER FIND WHAT YOU ARE NOT LOOKING FOR"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Renee Morris's avatar
Renee Morris
20h

Toby Rogers, PhD, posted a note yesterday in which he used the descriptor “Bougie Pharma Molochianism” to describe the ideology of adherence to big pHarma’s vaccine religion. IMHO that is who & what pulls Senator Cassidy’s strings on a daily basis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture