Nov 4, 2026 · @James Lyons-Weiler

The vaccine decision arrives at the worst possible moment: in a delivery room, at a two-month “well baby” visit, with a newborn in your arms and a schedule already printed. Ted Kuntz wrote this guide so that parents meet the decision before that moment, with time to read.

Ted is President of Vaccine Choice Canada, a parent group founded in 1982. He wrote the guide (Version 1.3, July 25, 2024) with the VCC Board of Directors and Chapter Leaders. The guide is 121 pages long and is written for Canadian parents, but most of its questions apply anywhere a childhood schedule exists.

What is inside

The guide moves from principles to practice. Page numbers are the book’s own.

Chapter 5 is the heart of the book, about 30 pages long. Each entry describes the illness, then the vaccine, and links to more detail.

Consent is the Priority

Consent comes first. Chapter 3 grounds everything in informed consent: to be valid, consent must be informed, the person must have the capacity to give it, and it must be voluntary. The guide is right that this is not a slogan. It is the legal and ethical floor of every medical act, and a vaccine is a medical act.

Read the label. Chapter 8 makes the most practical point in the book. “Product monographs are made for all pharmaceutical products and are usually included with the product,” it notes, yet “this standard of providing product monograph information to consumers, however, is routinely denied those receiving vaccine products.” The guide then lists each vaccine licensed in British Columbia with a link to its monograph. Ingredients, contraindications, warnings and the clinical trial data are all in those documents. A parent who reads them has done more homework than most people in the room.

One product at a time. Chapter 4 names a habit of thought that blocks honest discussion: “Vaccines are treated as if they are one drug rather than a class of drugs.” Each vaccine is a distinct biologic, with its own antigen, adjuvant, manufacturing process and trial record, and so its own balance of benefit and risk. Questioning one is not questioning all.

Precaution in the most vulnerable window. Chapter 2 opens: “The precautionary principle demands that we err on the side of caution when there are unknown risks for a given medical product.” Conception through age two is when the brain and the immune system are being built. Caution with any exposure in that window is ordinary toxicology.

Health is more than an injection. Chapters 12 and 13 put breastfeeding, clean water, nutrition and hygiene back in the picture. The guide quotes Cutler and Miller’s finding that “clean water was responsible for 74% of the decline in infant mortality and nearly 62% of the decline in child mortality” in the twentieth-century United States.

Decide before the delivery room. Chapter 11’s advice is simple and wise: “Plan your vaccine decisions ahead of time.” Put your decisions in writing, vitamin K included, and bring a copy to appointments. A mother in labour should not be negotiating a medical procedure for her child.

Read it like a Popular Rationalist

The guide asks parents to look for “testable, verifiable and unbiased evidence.” Hold the guide itself to that standard. That is the respect a serious book like this deserves, and it is how you will make the decision your own.

• Follow the bracketed numbers. Most claims carry a reference number that leads to the References (pages 112–120). Open the source and check that it says what the summary says.

• Weigh each study by its design. Chapter 7 leads with the 2017 pilot study in the Journal of Translational Science comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated 6- to 12-year-olds. It was a survey of homeschooling mothers, with self-reported diagnoses. It is a reason to demand the large, prospective comparison the guide calls for (“The only way to answer this question with confidence is to compare the overall, long-term health of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals”). It does not settle that question by itself, and no single study could.

• Check figures that move. The guide reports more than $4.5 billion awarded by the US Vaccine Injury Compensation Program since 1989. The program publishes its running totals at https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/data, so look up the current number.

• Read the trial design in the monograph. The guide states that no pediatric vaccine was licensed on a true saline-placebo trial. Each monograph’s clinical trial section names what the control group received. That is checkable, product by product. Find deep evidence on the ICANDecide.org’s No-Placebo File.

• Know your jurisdiction. The legal points (Charter rights, exemptions in Ontario and New Brunswick) and the schedule (British Columbia) are Canadian. Canadian public health historically largely followed US CDC’s schedule. Readers elsewhere should look up their own laws and schedules.

None of this is a reason to set the book aside. It is the reason to read it, slowly, with a pencil.

Read it, and question it, on Books Alive!

The full guide is on IPAK-EDU Books Alive:

Read and Chat with The Book

https://ipakedu.online/books/ted-kuntz/a-new-parents-guide-to-understanding-vaccination/

Books Alive! is not a PDF viewer. Beside every page sits an AI reading companion that answers from the book itself and cites the passage and page it drew on. Ask it what the guide says about hepatitis B at birth, or which references support Chapter 6, and it takes you straight to the text. Ted has also switched on the option to talk with an AI version of him, which speaks only from what his book says. (Note - Ted it not responsible for what Virtual Ted might say - and IPAK-EDU assumes no liabilities for sharing his book. Read our Terms & Conditions).

Use it the way this article suggests: ask the book a question, open the page it cites, then follow the reference out to the primary source. That is informed consent in practice.

If you value this kind of work, a paid membership to Popular Rationalism keeps it going, and the courses and Science Webinars at

https://ipakedu.online/

where you can go deeper into reading the evidence for yourself.

Sources: Ted Kuntz with Vaccine Choice Canada, A New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination, Version 1.3 (July 25, 2024); quotations and page numbers are from the edition on Books Alive.

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