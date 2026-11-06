His department imposed sweeping vaccination requirements while courts intervened over disclosure and injury claimants waited for decisions. Californians deserve an accounting before he exercises public-health authority again.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | November 5, 2026

If government makes vaccination a condition of keeping your job, its obligations do not end when you receive the injection. You are entitled to examine the evidence supporting that requirement, to have a suspected injury investigated seriously, and to obtain a timely decision on any claim for compensation. The power to impose a medical requirement creates obligations that should be at least as demanding as the requirement itself.

Xavier Becerra’s record at the Department of Health and Human Services reveals how unevenly those obligations were met. In November 2021, his department issued a vaccination requirement covering approximately 17 million healthcare workers at 76,000 providers and suppliers participating in Medicare and Medicaid. Medical and religious exemptions were available, but the government’s intention was unmistakable: vaccination would become a condition enforced through participating facilities. In September, Becerra had described unvaccinated healthcare staff as posing “direct and indirect threats to patient safety and population health.” (CMS, 2021a; CMS, 2021b.)

That claim was a falsehood in so many ways.

Now that Becerra is California’s governor-elect, that record belongs near the center of any serious assessment of how he will govern. The CalMatters profile circulated through MSN describes his positions on taxes, energy, immigration-related healthcare coverage, and the death penalty. It also reports that he made relatively few specific campaign commitments. His prior use of public-health authority supplies evidence where campaign promises leave uncertainty. Californians should examine what happened when he already possessed the power to demand compliance. (Kuang, 2026.)

The contrast is clearest in the treatment of independent access to evidence. While the administration pursued vaccination requirements, FDA defended a production schedule for Pfizer licensing records that would, after an initial release, guarantee a minimum of 500 pages per month, with faster production where feasible. The agency cited staff constraints, required redactions, and competing requests. On January 6, 2022, a federal judge ordered the remaining records released at 55,000 pages every 30 days. The court acknowledged the burden and nevertheless concluded that accelerated disclosure was necessary. (FDA, 2021; PHMPT v. FDA, 2022.)

This was a dispute over the pace of processing records, and it should be described accurately. It was not a formal decision to classify the documents for decades. Yet the administrative explanation leaves a political question unanswered. Why had the department not supplied disclosure capacity commensurate with the consequences of its policies? Staffing shortages are a management problem. When the records concern a product government is requiring people to receive, leaving that problem for outsiders to overcome through litigation is a failure of leadership.

The V-safe litigation brought the issue closer to patients’ own accounts. In January 2024, a federal court rejected CDC’s argument that reviewing and redacting approximately 7.8 million free-text responses from its vaccine safety monitoring program would impose an unreasonable burden. The court ordered their release with identifying information removed. These were responses, not 7.8 million separate patients or established vaccine injuries. Earlier litigation had already produced the checkbox data, and the court noted that some coded information had also been released. The dispute concerned access to the underlying narratives. (Freedom Coalition of Doctors for Choice v. CDC, 2024.)

Americans should not have to fight their government for public data.

That distinction matters because an agency’s summary does not give independent investigators everything needed to examine how the agency interpreted the reports. Decisions about coding, grouping, exclusions, and follow-up can affect which patterns become visible. Becerra should have made lawful, timely access to usable records a department-wide obligation, with resources and deadlines attached. The documents reviewed do not establish that he personally ordered data concealed. They establish that important disclosure disputes persisted within the department he led. Executive accountability does not require finding his signature on every subordinate decision.

VAERS presents a related problem. The official website explains that before May 8, 2025, public datasets included only the first submitted report for a patient, vaccine, and dose combination. Subsequent reports became publicly available after Becerra’s tenure. The website separately states that amended information obtained through follow-up, including medical-record information and corrections, is used internally but is not available in the public data. Secondary reports concern already reported events; adding them does not establish additional injured people. (CDC/FDA, VAERS data documentation.)

Many reports went missing under Becerra’s tenure.

A scientifically useful system must preserve that distinction while allowing researchers to understand how a case changes as information arrives. A corrected diagnosis may weaken a suspected association; additional clinical findings may strengthen it. Independent review needs both possibilities. VAERS reports alone cannot establish causation or population incidence. That limitation creates a reason to improve access to appropriate follow-up evidence and comparative analyses. It cannot sensibly become a permanent excuse for leaving independent investigators with less complete information than the government uses. (CDC/FDA, VAERS data documentation.)

The consequences of unequal accountability become more immediate when someone seeks compensation. GAO reported in December 2024 that, as of June that year, 75 percent of all claims submitted to the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program remained pending or under review. For claims completing both initial eligibility screening and medical review, the average time was 24 months. Approximately $400,000 had been paid for injuries associated with COVID-19 countermeasures. These are administrative figures, not a count of all people harmed, and COVID-19 countermeasures include products other than vaccines. (GAO, 2024.)

HRSA did hire additional staff, establish an online submission portal, and begin developing a COVID-19 injury table to help adjudicate claims. Those efforts deserve acknowledgment, but the backlog shows how much remained unresolved late in Becerra’s tenure. Claimants generally faced a one-year filing deadline. Government could then take considerably longer to decide their claims. (GAO, 2024.)

An unresolved claim is not proof that a vaccine caused an injury. It is evidence that the person seeking a determination is still waiting. For a household managing illness, medical expenses, or lost employment, that distinction does not make delay harmless. The appropriate response was a visible executive effort to reduce decision times, assist with obtaining medical records, and establish evidence-supported presumptions for recognized injuries. Where statutory barriers required Congress to act, Becerra should have made the necessary changes a prominent legislative priority.

One decision near the end of his tenure makes the imbalance particularly difficult to defend. On December 6, 2024, Becerra personally signed an amendment extending important COVID-19 PREP Act liability protections through December 31, 2029. The protections cover specified manufacturers and other participants in the countermeasure system, subject to the declaration’s conditions and the statutory exception for willful misconduct. (HHS, 2024.)

Maintaining access to medical countermeasures is a legitimate public purpose. It does not relieve a secretary of responsibility for the people left dependent on an administrative compensation process. By extending liability protections while that process remained seriously backlogged, Becerra preserved one side of the arrangement without ensuring that the other functioned adequately. The public deserves an explanation of why relief for claimants did not receive urgency comparable to protection for the institutions supplying and administering the products.

Pharmaceutical interests have also helped finance Becerra’s political career, a relationship that deserves examination alongside these policy decisions. In December 2020, STAT reported, using Center for Responsive Politics data, that his House campaigns had received more than $300,000 from PACs affiliated with pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of other healthcare products over his congressional career. That is a combined industry category; the entire amount should not be presented as pharmaceutical-company money alone. It nevertheless establishes a history of political support from interests within the sector he would oversee. (Florko, 2020.)

Pfizer’s own disclosures supply more specific evidence. Its report for January 2017 through December 2018 lists $6,800 in corporate contributions and $7,500 in Pfizer PAC contributions to Becerra as a California attorney-general candidate, a combined $14,300. Its 2015–2016 report also lists $1,000 for Leadership for Today and Tomorrow, the leadership PAC identified with Becerra. Pfizer describes its PAC as funded by voluntary employee contributions, so the PAC and corporate amounts represent distinct funding sources. These are political contributions, not payments to Becerra for personal services. (Pfizer, 2015–2016; 2017–2018.)

The relationship continued into his campaign for governor. CalMatters reported in September 2026 that Genentech had contributed $78,400 to that campaign, citing its analysis of campaign-finance data. This contribution belongs to the period after his HHS service, and should not be described as money received while he was secretary. The examples establish pharmaceutical support across different phases of his political career; they are not an exhaustive industry total, and the historical aggregate should not simply be added to individual contributions that may overlap it. (Ibarra, 2026.)

Campaign financing also needs to be distinguished from personal financial conflicts. In his January 2021 ethics agreement, Becerra committed that he, his spouse, and any minor children would not acquire direct financial interests in pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, among other restricted sectors, or in funds concentrated in those sectors during his appointment. His 2024 annual financial disclosure listed no reportable positions outside the federal government. An ethics commitment does not itself verify every subsequent transaction, but neither do campaign contributions establish pharmaceutical employment, personal stock ownership, or a purchased decision. The documented connection here is political financing. (Becerra, 2021; 2024.)

There is also evidence that Becerra acted against drug-company interests. As California attorney general, he announced four settlements in July 2019 involving Teva, Endo, and Teikoku over agreements that delayed generic competition. The settlements provided nearly $70 million in payments to the state and included restrictions on future conduct. That enforcement record contradicts any blanket claim that he invariably served pharmaceutical companies. It does not answer the separate questions about disclosure, mandates, liability protection, and compensation during his HHS tenure. (California Department of Justice, 2019.)

The donations therefore strengthen the case for public scrutiny without supplying a causal explanation for every policy. Californians should expect disclosure of relevant industry meetings, applicable recusals and ethics authorizations, and the evidence used to resolve decisions in which manufacturers’ interests and patients’ interests diverge. Becerra’s defense of his record should address those decisions directly. Demonstrating that he challenged drug prices in one setting cannot establish that he adequately protected access to safety evidence or secured timely injury decisions in another.

The mandate itself also required continuing scrutiny. A vaccination requirement is a policy intervention with consequences of its own. Showing that a vaccine reduces severe disease does not, by itself, establish the additional benefit of requiring it for every covered worker. The relevant assessment includes transmission to patients, illness and absence among staff, adverse effects, and the consequences of excluding workers. Those quantities can change with the circulating variant, previous infection, elapsed time since vaccination, and the characteristics of the people affected.

Previous infection makes the distinction unavoidable. CDC’s January 2022 analysis of California and New York found substantial protection among people who had survived a documented infection, with comparisons between infection-derived and vaccine-derived protection changing during the study period. The observational analysis covered the period before Omicron and did not establish that vaccination offered no additional benefit after infection. It did establish that vaccination status alone was an incomplete description of a person’s immune history. (León et al., 2022.)

CMS acknowledged prior-infection protection and later cited difficulties verifying infection-based exemptions. In 2023, the agency withdrew the healthcare-worker requirement, pointing to changed circumstances that included increased infection-derived immunity; enforcement ended in June. That history rules out a claim that the department never reconsidered its policy. It leaves the timing and adequacy of the reconsideration open to examination. (CMS, 2023.)

Becerra should have required an accessible, periodically updated justification for the additional benefit of the mandate in materially different groups, alongside explicit criteria for narrowing or ending it. Administrative difficulty in verifying an exception may be relevant to implementation. It cannot substitute for an assessment of whether the requirement remains justified for the people being denied that exception. A person who has already recovered from infection presents a different decision from a person deciding how to acquire protection in the first place.

Safety findings likewise demanded attention to differences among recipients. By June 2021, CDC and FDA publicly recognized myocarditis associated with mRNA vaccination, particularly after second doses in younger males. CDC published age- and sex-specific information and benefit–risk assessments. In 2022, guidance recognized that a longer interval between initial doses could reduce myocarditis risk for some recipients. FDA also restricted Janssen vaccine use because of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, a potentially life-threatening clotting disorder. (CDC, 2021; Wallace et al., 2022; FDA, 2022.)

These actions belong in the record because they establish that the safety system did identify problems and that agencies sometimes changed recommendations. They also establish why a general assurance of benefit could not settle every subsequent policy question. A secretary exercising broad authority should insist on analyses that account for the relevant age, sex, product, dose, and immune history, and on sustained follow-up of confirmed injuries. The strongest criticism is that issuing a warning does not complete the government’s responsibility to determine what the warning means for its own requirements.

Scientific independence was another responsibility that needed faster attention. In April 2022, GAO found inadequate procedures for defining, reporting, and addressing political interference across four HHS agencies. Interviewed employees described fear of retaliation and uncertainty about reporting. These were longstanding institutional weaknesses, so the findings cannot all be attributed to Becerra. But the response became part of his responsibility: FDA revised its policy in December 2023, followed by HHS in September 2024 and CDC in October 2024. (GAO, 2022, with implementation updates.)

Those reforms were real, and their timing is revealing. More than two years elapsed between GAO’s warning and the revised departmental policy. During a period when government asked the public to defer to scientific institutions, ensuring that scientists could report interference safely should have been urgent. Public confidence cannot be repaired by asking citizens for more trust while the safeguards necessary to earn it remain unfinished.

Defenders of Becerra can reasonably point to an inherited compensation system, limited resources, a rapidly changing pandemic, and responsibilities shared with Congress, the White House, and agency leadership. Those considerations affect how blame should be assigned. They do not make the secretary a spectator. The authority used to advance vaccination policy was accompanied by authority to set management priorities, demand explanations for delays, seek resources, and insist that recognized failures receive sustained attention.

His record therefore supports a clear expectation that he would be willing to consider broad vaccination requirements again. It does not establish a specific plan to expand California mandates, much less prove an intention to conceal future safety findings. Californians can act on the evidence without pretending to know those future decisions. Before another requirement is proposed, they can demand the standards by which it would be justified, reviewed, and ended, together with enforceable commitments to independent access and timely investigation of harm.

Becerra should explain what he learned from a department in which courts had to intervene over disclosure while injury claimants waited for decisions. He should identify the failures he now recognizes and the protections he would put in place before asking Californians to accept another consequential health requirement. Experience becomes a qualification for future authority only when the official can account for how the previous authority was used.

The obligation is straightforward. A government willing to make a medical intervention a condition of employment must accept an equally demanding obligation to make its evidence examinable and its response to injury effective. Californians have already seen Becerra’s willingness to impose requirements. They are entitled to know what will require his government to answer back.

If there is any solace to the health freedom fighters in California - we know exactly what Becerra will do. Totalitarianism via passive agressive fiat.

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References

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https://www.cms.gov/files/document/2021-09-09-mlnc-se.pdf

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