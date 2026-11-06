Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Julia's avatar
Julia
4hEdited

Do you mean, WAS a warning? Too late and nobody cares. Some people in California are still taking covid boosters and wearing masks and would be thrilled to impose this requirement on everybody. Covid vaccines protect us from Trump! If Newsom and Fauci had a baby, it would be Becerra.

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Mary Finegan's avatar
Mary Finegan
9hEdited

I agree with the need for disclosures; the need to keep up the disclosures as new information rolls out; the responsibility of government to not make mandates lightly and to continually question any mandate as new information rolls out; and that Becerra was not simply a bystander.

What I find irresponsible is the lack of perspective regarding what it was like for families, physicians, nurses, and all first responders dealing with the terrors of COVID patients dying and suffering all around them. It was also Becerra’s responsibility to try to relieve this suffering. This article provides no perspective or respect for the tremendous weight of that responsibility.

The relative harm done by COVID vs harm done by COVID vaccines is left unmentioned. That neglect has the potential to cause great harm.

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