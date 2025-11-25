Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Todd F's avatar
Todd F
19h

Great article! Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ReadingRainbow's avatar
ReadingRainbow
17h

What kind of testing can be done to determine ongoing exposure? Blood tests, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture