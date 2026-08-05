Over 50 million Americans suffer from some form of autoimmunity. We can reduce the severity and impact on our health via patient and doctor education. My course, "Autoimmunity & Human Health" will teach you in extraordinary detail the cellular and molecular processes AS WELL AS the systems-level and whole-person level wellness touching on asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, lupus, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, celiac disease, and Hashimoto's thyroiditis.

Our course will start NEXT WEEK at a time suitable to the participants. 30% off to ipakedu.online members for ALL courses. COUPON CODE JACK50 gives you 50% off , ipakedu.online members only.

Join us!

AUTOIMMUNITY AND HUMAN HEALTH



