Autoimmunity and Human Health
IPAKEDU.online members have a special deep discount.
Over 50 million Americans suffer from some form of autoimmunity. We can reduce the severity and impact on our health via patient and doctor education. My course, "Autoimmunity & Human Health" will teach you in extraordinary detail the cellular and molecular processes AS WELL AS the systems-level and whole-person level wellness touching on asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, lupus, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, celiac disease, and Hashimoto's thyroiditis.
Our course will start NEXT WEEK at a time suitable to the participants. 30% off to ipakedu.online members for ALL courses. COUPON CODE JACK50 gives you 50% off , ipakedu.online members only.
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Great course. Very useful.
Got anything for dry eye issues. Specifically meibomian gland dysfunction?