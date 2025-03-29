We are excited to invite you to the Autism Health Summit, happening April 11-13, 2025, at the Town & Country Resort in San Diego, CA. This powerful event brings together top experts, healthcare professionals, and families to explore innovative strategies for improving autism care and overall wellness.

What to Expect

The Autism Health Summit will feature world-renowned speakers sharing insights on integrative health, nutrition, and groundbreaking therapies. Featured experts include:



Del Bigtree – Emmy Award-winning producer and founder of The Highwire

Dr. Peter McCullough – Leading physician and integrative medicine expert

Dr. Sabine Hazan – Gastroenterologist and expert in fecal microbiota transplantation

Dr. Brian Hooker – Renowned scientist and autism researcher

Dr. Dayan Goodenowe - PhD neuroscientist, biochemist, and research expert.

Exclusive Opportunity – MSC Therapy Available On-Site

We are pleased to announce that a Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) therapy clinic will be available during the event. MSC Renewal therapy has shown promise in improving immune function, reducing inflammation, and promoting overall healing. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Tracy at tracy@autismhealth.com.

CME Credits for Healthcare Professionals

For medical professionals, the Autism Health Summit offers CME credits, providing valuable education on integrative autism care, functional medicine, and emerging therapies.

Save $50 on Your Registration

As a valued supporter, we are pleased to offer you $50 off your in-person ticket with promo code AHS50.

Register now at AHSconference.com to take advantage of this special offer before prices increase.

The Autism Health Summit is proudly hosted by Autism Health Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding scholarships for families seeking autism health solutions. Your participation helps us provide resources, education, and hope to families in need.

We look forward to seeing you in San Diego for this life-changing event!

