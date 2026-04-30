Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
3h

Sounds like a terrific idea. I remember fondly Life Magazine and the excitement when a new issue came out. Hope it lives up to my expectations of you and your team.

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1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
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