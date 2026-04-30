You love to read. We love to write.

At Popular Rationalism, we focus mostly on the issue of how public health, science and medicine affect our lives.

What if we applied the same level-headed acumen and insight to other areas?

American Life Magazine covers six areas: Politics, Business, Health, Culture, America and the World, and a weekly section called The Signal. Every article is written with the same discernment for rationality: The strongest case for. The strongest case against. The distributional reality. The structural implication. No spin. No headers. No bullet points. Prose that holds together and earns its conclusions.

Coming this week: The first criminal indictment from the federal government’s handling of COVID-19 origins. The Roundup case at the Supreme Court that isn’t really about Roundup — it’s about whether federal approval is a floor or a ceiling for every product in America. The antidepressant evidence base. The HBOT insurance gap. The shape of the next twelve months. And that’s just American Life Health.

Check it Out

The price is reasonable - base rate is $9/mo or $72/year. Founding members pay $17 a month or $200 a year. Readers who subscribe before June 1 lock in that rate permanently — no price increases, ever. The Founding Member tier, capped at 200 people, is for those who want to be part of building this from the ground up. No payment for 30 days, cancel anytime.

First 30 Days

The American Life standard: When missing an issue produces a felt sense of disorientation, the publication has earned its position in your life.

I highly recommend American Life for those who want a break from the fanfare - but want to keep up with the news. Come check it out. Made with the reader in mind.

I'll Try It Out!

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