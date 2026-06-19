Andrew J. Wakefield's New Book: THE BEQUEST
A favor for my friend Andy.
For autism, the enduring question that haunts the parents of affected children is, “What happens to my child when I am no longer here? Will they fall upon the scant mercy of a world that does not love them, does not understand them, and is ill-prepared to deal with their complex needs?”
In many cases, the care of their affected brothers and sisters falls to siblings. But what if there are none? Here is the dilemma that lies at the heart of The Bequest.
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I am one of those parents. As my father born 1909 told me: "There are some things worse than dying."
I spoke to another "autism mum" whose son is an only child. Our son is the youngest of 5.
She said "We've got money, and no people. You've got people, and no money"
Summed it up well. We're doing what we can, but it's scary