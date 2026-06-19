Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
10h

I am one of those parents. As my father born 1909 told me: "There are some things worse than dying."

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Jaye's avatar
Jaye
10h

I spoke to another "autism mum" whose son is an only child. Our son is the youngest of 5.

She said "We've got money, and no people. You've got people, and no money"

Summed it up well. We're doing what we can, but it's scary

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