Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

It is impossible to fill your body with dangerous and toxic vaccines to protect against any virus, booger man or "deadly" germs. If anything, those toxins are interfering with your body's natural systems that keep you humming and running in top shape.

Instead of operating your natural health processes, the body now has to deal with direct injected poisons. You are robbing both Peter and Paul in the end. The payoff is illness, disease and a quicker death.

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Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
1d

Dr. Lyons-Weiler, you wrote, "It cannot use its coronavirus result to make claims about SARS-CoV-2; the specimens came from the 2017-2018 season, before SARS-CoV-2 existed in the study population." How do we know this, for sure?

EcoHealth Alliance officially submitted the Project DEFUSE proposal to DARPA on March 27, 2018. Most often the research for such a proposal is done months prior to its presentation on other grants. After the 2014 moratorium, Fauci had DRC-GOF reinstated in Nov 2017. Why? His was very aggressive with his Universal flu vaccine program to the New mRNA Platform. Couldn't that work have been done in NIAID's IRF or under their associations with Walter Reed's Army-run labs at Fort Detrick-- of the record? His Senior researchers move federal select agents around on commercial flights over 100 undisclosed vials at a time...

DARPA ultimately rejected the proposal for its PREEMPT program and did not provide funding--at least in funding streams documented to the public. How much of such work has gone on undocumented and off the public record? (Is that how Fauci could baldfacedly accuse Sen Rand Paul of lying?)

The 2017–2018 flu season in the United States lasted for 34 weeks, running officially from October 1, 2017, to May 19, 2018. It was one of the longest and most severe non-pandemic flu seasons on record, with elevated or geographically widespread illness lasting well through March.

Duration of High Activity: Influenza-like illness (ILI) activity remained at or above the national baseline for 19 consecutive weeks.

Predominant Strains: The severe H3N2 virus drove the majority of illnesses through February, followed by a surge of influenza B viruses that dominated from March onward.

Impact: The CDC estimated that the illness affected roughly 48.8 million Americans, resulting in 959,000 hospitalizations and nearly 80,000 deaths.

The 2019-2020 flu season started early on Sept 1 2019 in Maryland and Louisiana. In Maryland 106 of 3106 cases of ILI tested positive for Flu A.

The official CDC record was changed in 2020-21 and now reads, "The 2019-2020 US flu season was considered moderately severe, but it was abruptly cut short by 5 to 6 weeks. It resulted in an estimated 35 to 38 million illnesses, 400,000 to 740,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 to 62,000 deaths.

The season was notable for coming in two distinct waves:

Wave 1 (Influenza B): It began earlier than usual (October) and was driven primarily by Influenza B viruses, which caused a disproportionately severe impact on children and young adults.

Wave 2 (Influenza A): A second surge was caused by Influenza A(H1N1) viruses.

Early End: In late March and April 2020, widespread social distancing and lockdowns implemented for COVID-19 caused flu activity to drop unusually fast." AlI flu cases disappeared under "covid."

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