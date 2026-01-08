Popular Rationalism

Polemarchus
13h

The loss of respect began with my own professional self respect. It was and is still fully justified. I don’t blame anyone necessarily as there’s plenty of responsibility to go around. I’ve been accused by the ignorant and the willfully blind as having bought into the anti-science narrative. I don’t deny one exists but it is precisely the exercise of scientific skepticism that led me to conclude that vaccinology was founded upon and largely continues to rest upon shaky foundations. I’m not anti science by any means; only poor science or industry leveraged science.

I should add that I learned enough early on that none of our kids or grandchildren took the mRNA shot. I submitted a waiver (after already having had COVID), I joined a group of medical freedom advocates and a class action lawsuit against federal authorities who enacted the mandatory vaccination policy for health workers. I spoke what I had learned to my patients counseling caution and careful weighing of the pros and cons of the known and the unknown. My reviews suffered with a few complaints that I “didn’t believe in the vaccine”.

I’m still overrun with patients trying to get in to establish care.

I still have my job as the waiver was granted. A few brave souls in the administration had our backs.

But I suffer guilt for not having said more publicly. I survived like many others before us who survived the fascist occupations of nations during World War Two. We accommodated the “occupiers” with our public silence. My braver colleagues were fired or resigned in protest. And I still have my job.

This open letter is a necessary invitation to truth and reconciliation. We must take this step.

Shared publicly to my social media.

Mouzer
12h

1. "Call your patients the day or two after they start a new medicine and check for adverse reactions." My vet always has staff do this, never had a doctor do it that I can recall.

2. I had one doctor misdiagnose an issue. While his treatments helped and resolved the symptoms, it turned out the underlying cause was different, was discovered accidentally, and was treated by another doctor. When I told him about it, he apologized saying he had been too eager to accept the diagnosis of another doctor. I held him in high regard and was so sorry when he retired.

3. The doctor who argued vigorously with me to take the jab to the point I decided I would forgo certain critical treatment if it came to that, who denied my immunity from having had covid, and which caused my blood pressure to rise in anxiety 50+ points at the next visit, is no longer my doctor because I found another doctor.

