Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Korn's avatar
Stephen Korn
1h

Outstanding piece, JLW!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott's avatar
Scott
1h

Thanks so much for this post. So will the NYT's have a front page article on this sound debunking? Hahhahahhahhahhahha.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture