The American Association of Immunologists has every right to oppose President Trump’s August 10 executive order on childhood vaccines. There are provisions in that order that can be expected to draw scrutiny, especially the decision to express a federal preference for separating MMR components and vaccine visits before the comparative studies of timing and sequencing ordered by the same document have been completed. But such studies cannot be done in an MMR/MMRV vacuum. An organization devoted to immunology should make that argument forcefully.

But that is not what AAI did.

Instead, in its August 17 article, AAI told its readers that the executive order contains “calls to replace aluminum-based adjuvants,” characterized those calls as unsupported by science, and answered them with the observation that aluminum-containing adjuvants “have been used safely in vaccines for decades.” AAI then shifted immediately to autism, despite the fact that Executive Order 14420 does not mention autism.

The underlying executive order says something materially different. It directs HHS to “develop additional alternative adjuvants to aluminum and conduct comparative safety and efficacy studies.” It does not order aluminum adjuvants removed. It does not declare them unsafe. It directs the government to develop alternatives and compare them. The same section requires continuing risk-benefit evaluation, stronger vaccine-safety monitoring, and research.

For an association of immunologists to characterize comparative adjuvant research as a species of vaccine misinformation is difficult to reconcile with the experimental literature of immunology itself.

This is not a semantic objection. Immunologists know what an adjuvant is. They know why aluminum hydroxide is placed next to an antigen. They know that it is not there as a preservative, a diluent, or a manufacturing remnant. It is deliberately included because it changes what the immune system does with antigen. It induces tissue injury and danger signaling, recruits innate immune cells, changes antigen uptake and presentation, promotes germinal-center responses, and strongly favors humoral immunity, including IgG1 and IgE under appropriate conditions. Your own field has spent decades exploiting precisely those properties.

That is why the animal literature AAI omitted matters.

Researchers use aluminum hydroxide in experimental protocols to produce pathological immune phenotypes so that therapies for those phenotypes can be studied. They use it to establish allergic asthma. They use it to establish allergic rhinitis. They use it in peanut-allergy and anaphylaxis models. They use it with prostate autoantigens to establish experimental autoimmune prostatitis. In genetically susceptible mice, repeated alum administration without a deliberately supplied foreign antigen has induced a Sjögren’s syndrome-like disorder. In another elegant experiment, aluminum salts generated a tissue environment in which an antigen encountered days later—not physically mixed with the alum—elicited a strong IgE response.

These findings do not prove that every aluminum-adjuvanted vaccine causes these diseases in humans. That is not the claim, and immunologists should not need that elementary distinction explained to them.

They establish something that is sufficient to demolish AAI’s argument: there is a substantial experimental basis for asking whether the immunologic effects of aluminum adjuvants vary with antigenic context, dose, timing, repetition, host susceptibility, and persistence, and whether alternative adjuvants can achieve the desired immunity with a different risk profile.

That is a scientific question. The executive order asks for it to be studied.

AAI calls asking it “misinformation”.

Read the animal protocols, not the public-relations summary

Consider experimental autoimmune prostatitis.

Zhang and colleagues did not report an uncontrolled observation in a mouse that happened to receive aluminum. They designed a controlled experiment. Forty C57BL/6 mice were divided among four groups: T2 prostate peptide plus aluminum hydroxide, T2 peptide alone, aluminum hydroxide alone, and saline. The prostate lesions were most severe in the mice receiving T2 plus aluminum hydroxide. TNF-α and CRP increased, prostate IL-1β increased, and the authors concluded that injection of T2 peptide in aluminum hydroxide successfully established experimental autoimmune prostatitis. Their paper is titled Establishment of experimental autoimmune prostatitis model by T2 peptide in aluminium hydroxide adjuvant.

Those words deserve more attention than AAI gives them.

The disease model was not already there waiting for aluminum hydroxide to “exacerbate” it. The experimental autoimmune disease was established by the induction protocol. The prostate antigen supplied target specificity; the aluminum hydroxide supplied adjuvant activity. Together they produced the autoimmune inflammatory phenotype the investigators wanted.

There is a useful causal distinction here that is routinely blurred in vaccine-safety discussions. A cause need not be sufficient by itself to be causal. Cigarette smoke need not cause lung cancer in every smoker to be a cause of lung cancer. Nor need it be the sole cause of lung cancer. A particular HLA allele need not independently produce an autoimmune disease to participate causally in the disease. Infection, molecular mimicry, tissue injury, defective regulation, an autoantigen, and an inflammatory stimulus may each be component causes in a sufficient causal constellation.

The same rule applies to an adjuvant.

It makes no immunologic sense to reply that aluminum hydroxide “did not cause the prostatitis by itself.” Of course it did not supply the prostate antigen. That is why the experiment contains an autoantigen. The relevant observation is that T2 peptide alone and aluminum hydroxide alone were experimental controls, while T2 plus aluminum hydroxide successfully established the autoimmune disease model.

That is causation within the experimental model, not merely correlation.

And the authors tell us why such models matter: they are built to investigate pathogenesis and treatment.

We deliberately use aluminum hydroxide to create allergic disease models, then test treatments in them

The allergy literature makes the point even more clearly.

Ji and colleagues published a study whose title should be read slowly by anyone inclined to dismiss research on alternative aluminum adjuvants: AcCystatin, an immunoregulatory molecule from Angiostrongylus cantonensis, ameliorates the asthmatic response in an aluminium hydroxide/ovalbumin-induced rat model of asthma.

The investigators created an OVA/Al(OH)3 asthma group, produced extensive airway inflammatory responses, OVA-specific IgE, eosinophilic inflammation, cytokine alterations, peribronchial and perivascular inflammation, and goblet-cell changes, and then tested whether AcCystatin could prevent or treat the induced disease. It did.

This is not an obscure philosophical inference about what aluminum “might” do.

The investigators needed an asthmatic phenotype in an animal so they could test a possible treatment. Aluminum hydroxide was part of the protocol used to produce it. It was a causal factor.

The same experimental architecture appears in allergic rhinitis. Günel and colleagues established allergic rhinitis in rats through sensitization and challenge with ovalbumin; the published protocol used aluminum hydroxide during sensitization, after which the investigators tested Pycnogenol and corticosteroid treatment against the resulting allergic inflammation. The model produced OVA-specific IgE and the expected inflammatory pathology, which the interventions then reduced.

One can find variations of this design throughout experimental allergy research because aluminum hydroxide is useful for exactly the reason vaccinologists value it: it changes an otherwise inadequate antigen exposure into a more powerful adaptive immune event.

This deserves particular emphasis because AAI cited a 2026 Pediatrics review to reassure its readers about aluminum adjuvants. The basic immunology is not contested even there. Alum is associated experimentally with antigen-specific IgE responses. The disagreement concerns what those mechanisms imply for clinical risk at vaccine doses in human populations—not whether the mechanism exists.

The proper scientific response to that state of knowledge is comparative investigation.

It is not ridicule of comparative investigation.

Peanut allergy should end any pretense that this question is biologically unserious

The peanut literature is especially instructive because the experimental outcome is not merely a cytokine shift or an antibody titer. Investigators intentionally create IgE-mediated food allergy and anaphylaxis so they can test ways to prevent or treat it.

In one classic experimental design, mouse strains were sensitized to crude peanut protein by intraperitoneal injection with alum. The susceptible strains generated high peanut-specific IgE and IgG1; some subsequently developed anaphylactic symptoms after peanut challenge. Animals given peanut orally without the adjuvant did not develop the same IgE/IgG1 pattern and failed to develop anaphylactic reactions in that experiment.

That comparison is important. It tells us that “exposure to peanut” is not a biologically complete description of the experiment. How antigen is encountered, and in what innate immune context, changes the adaptive result.

Modern investigators continue to use alum-sensitized peanut models specifically to test treatment.

A study developing virus-like-particle vaccines against peanut allergy sensitized BALB/c mice intraperitoneally with peanut extract adsorbed to alum, established the allergic state, and then tested whether a single immunotherapeutic injection could protect those sensitized mice from anaphylaxis.

Another study sensitized mice with peanut extract adsorbed to alum and then tested an anti-Ara h 2 monoclonal antibody; the treatment blocked systemic and local allergic reactions.

Other investigators have developed peanut-anaphylaxis models expressly because animal models are necessary for testing candidate immunotherapies. More recent work has tested pharmacologic inhibition of ORAI1-mediated mast-cell activation against peanut-induced anaphylaxis and acute diarrhea in sensitized mice.

Again, precision matters. Peanut protein supplies the allergen. Aluminum hydroxide does not magically contain Ara h 1 or Ara h 2. The claim is not that injecting aluminum into any mammal invariably produces peanut allergy.

The fact is more relevant to the present policy dispute: aluminum hydroxide is intentionally used as an immunologic causal component of protocols capable of converting antigen exposure into a reproducible pathological IgE-mediated state. Researchers then use the disease they induced to determine whether a proposed therapy can undo it.

Calling comparative investigation of aluminum alternatives “unsupported by scientific evidence” while this literature sits in PubMed is not a defensible position for an immunology society.

There is also an experiment in which no foreign antigen was deliberately supplied

If AAI’s response is that all of those examples require an antigen, then it should read Bagavant and colleagues.

The investigators used female NZM2758 mice, a genetically susceptible strain that does not spontaneously develop the Sjögren’s-like disease under study. They injected alum and compared those animals with PBS controls. The mice received an initial alum exposure and additional injections at four and eight weeks. Alum-treated animals developed significantly reduced salivary function, increased incidence and severity of sialadenitis, lymphocytic infiltrates, and increased ANA reactivity. The loss of salivary function persisted through the end of the experiment.

The paper’s title is not ambiguous: Alum, an Aluminum Based Adjuvant, Induces Sjögren’s Syndrome-like Disorder in Mice.

The authors concluded that alum induced a chronic Sjögren’s syndrome-like disorder in this genetically susceptible strain and explicitly wrote that the potential of aluminum-based adjuvants to induce autoimmunity should be monitored in genetically susceptible individuals.

There was no deliberately co-administered foreign antigen in that induction protocol.

The obvious objection is that these were genetically susceptible mice.

That objection does not make the result disappear. It identifies the scientific question.

Human beings are not an inbred strain.

They differ in HLA haplotypes, innate immune signaling, regulatory pathways, renal physiology, macrophage biology, autophagy and xenophagy, prior immune history, microbiota, infections, inflammatory state, and background autoantibody repertoires. If an immune-active exposure produces a pathological phenotype preferentially in a susceptible host, the correct translational question is not whether the average host is susceptible. It is whether we can identify the corresponding human susceptibility distribution.

AAI’s appeal to decades of use supplies no answer to that question.

Indeed, animal work on aluminum persistence already tells us that host biology matters. Authier and colleagues established aluminum-hydroxide-adjuvanted vaccine-associated macrophagic myofasciitis lesions in two rat strains and found that lesion persistence differed with genetic background. Their conclusion was that genetic determinants of immune responses could interfere with clearance and condition persistence of the lesions.

That is exactly the kind of heterogeneity a serious safety program should want to characterize.

An adjuvant does not live inside the conceptual boundaries of a vaccine label

There is another assumption in AAI’s reasoning that immunologists should reject immediately: the idea that the only antigen relevant to an adjuvant event is the antigen printed on the vial.

The immune system has never heard of a package insert.

An intramuscular injection enters living tissue containing host proteins, extracellular matrix, resident leukocytes, blood-derived proteins, dying cells, cellular debris, preexisting memory cells, microbial products, and whatever inflammatory biology that particular person brings to the encounter.

Alum itself expands that environment.

Marichal and colleagues demonstrated that aluminum adjuvant causes host-cell death and release of host DNA, and that this endogenous DNA contributes substantially to alum’s adjuvant activity. The released DNA was not merely inert debris; it acted as an endogenous immunostimulatory signal and contributed differently to IgE and IgG1 responses.

McKee and colleagues extended this finding in an intramuscular model particularly relevant to vaccination. Host DNA rapidly associated with injected alum. Degrading extracellular DNA reduced CD4 T-cell priming, while host DNA enhanced MHC class II antigen presentation and prolonged antigen-presenting-cell interactions with CD4 T cells.

That does not prove that a vaccinated child becomes immunologically sensitized to every self protein released at the injection site.

It proves that the closed-vial model is false.

The biologically relevant system contains more than aluminum and the intentionally manufactured antigen. Cell death and endogenous danger signals are part of the mechanism by which alum works. That should lead an immunologist naturally to questions about the antigenic and inflammatory neighborhood in which adjuvant activity occurs.

Then there is the experiment AAI’s argument has even more difficulty accommodating.

Aluminum and antigen do not always have to arrive together

Kuroda and colleagues examined the effects of inhaled fine particulates, including aluminum salts. They administered alum into mouse airways, where it caused alveolar macrophage death and sustained IL-1α release. They then exposed the animals to aerosolized ovalbumin three, seven, or fourteen days later.

The antigen was not premixed with the alum.

It was not given simultaneously.

Yet mice exposed to OVA after alum developed strong OVA-specific IgG1 and IgE responses and airway inflammatory recruitment; the effect persisted even when OVA exposure occurred fourteen days after the particulate exposure. The authors described particulates as producing a long-lasting adjuvant effect on subsequently encountered antigen.

This was an airway experiment, not an intramuscular childhood vaccination study. Route and tissue compartment matter. It would be wrong to pretend that this experiment proves that aluminum injected into a child’s deltoid adjuvants every environmental protein encountered anywhere in the body over the following two weeks.

But that limitation does not reverse the experiment’s meaning.

It establishes a principle that AAI should find extremely interesting: physical co-formulation and simultaneity are not universal requirements for adjuvant-conditioned sensitization. In at least one well-defined tissue system, particulate exposure created a durable innate environment in which a subsequently encountered antigen elicited a type 2 allergic response.

For vaccine safety science, that observation should open questions rather than close them.

How long does the immunologically altered microenvironment persist after intramuscular aluminum administration? How far does it extend? Which antigen-presenting cells participate? What happens during a coincident viral infection? What happens when substantial tissue injury is occurring? What happens in an infant with eczema and impaired barrier function, a child with an evolving food-antigen repertoire, or an individual already carrying autoreactive B-cell clones? What changes after the second, third, or eighth aluminum-adjuvanted exposure?

And how do other adjuvants compare on these questions?

Those are testable questions.

“Aluminum has been used for decades” is not an experiment addressing any of them.

Repeated dosing is not a footnote

Bagavant’s mice did not receive a single exposure followed by a shrug. The experimental design included repeated alum administration, and the Sjögren’s-like phenotype persisted.

Repeated dosing matters because the immune system is not reset to factory conditions between injections.

The host at dose four is not the immunologic host who received dose one. There may now be immune memory, altered antibody repertoires, tissue-resident cells, ongoing infections, inflammatory episodes, recently encountered dietary antigens, changing microbiota, altered barrier integrity, or a previous local reaction. The adjuvant itself may also persist to different degrees in different hosts.

Aluminum persistence is not hypothetical at the histological level. Aluminum-containing macrophagic myofasciitis lesions have been reproduced experimentally and documented after intramuscular aluminum-containing vaccination. Human pathological studies have demonstrated long-term persistence of aluminum hydroxide within macrophages at injection sites, while experimental work shows that the persistence of such lesions can depend on host genetic background.

None of this permits the claim that every persistent aluminum deposit produces systemic disease. That remains disputed, and the clinical significance of macrophagic myofasciitis beyond the lesion itself has been debated.

But it absolutely defeats an assumption of uniform, rapid, biologically irrelevant handling in every recipient.

If AAI wishes to maintain that cumulative dose, spacing, persistence, and host phenotype make no clinically meaningful difference, that proposition requires evidence designed to answer it.

It cannot be derived from how long aluminum has been on the market.

“Most people do fine” cannot answer a susceptibility question

There is important human evidence that AAI could reasonably invoke. A large Danish registry study of more than 1.2 million children reported no increased rate of the studied autoimmune, allergic, or neurodevelopmental outcomes with increasing estimated cumulative aluminum exposure from vaccines during early childhood. That is relevant and reassuring population-level evidence. The scientific record should include it, not hide it.

But notice the question that study answers and the questions it does not.

A registry association using schedule-derived estimates of cumulative aluminum exposure is not a randomized comparison between aluminum hydroxide and a non-aluminum adjuvant. It does not experimentally vary spacing. It does not attempt to identify those who might be more suspectible to aluminum-induced asthma.

It does not measure individual aluminum persistence. It does not phenotype macrophage clearance. It does not identify children in an autoimmune prodrome. It does not know which child had an intercurrent infection or unusual environmental antigen exposure at the time of each injection. It does not establish that risk is linear in milligrams. It cannot prove that every genetically defined tail of the response distribution has the same risk as the population mean.

This distinction is not a technical escape hatch. It is fundamental to precision medicine.

A population can show no detectable average association while a susceptible subgroup carries an increased risk, particularly when susceptibility is uncommon, misclassified, unmeasured, or defined by an interaction that the study was not designed to test.

The way to resolve that problem is better research. Not a PR program to save aluminum.

Again, we arrive at the thing AAI says is unsupported: comparative and mechanistic investigation.

At population scale, rare biology is still biology

Childhood vaccination is conducted on an enormous scale. That is one reason its public-health benefits can be enormous. It is also why very uncommon adverse outcomes deserve exceptionally good surveillance.

If an exposure occurs 300 million times, a true adverse-event probability of one in a million would correspond, in expectation, to hundreds of events. One in one hundred thousand would correspond to thousands. Those numbers are arithmetic examples, not estimates of aluminum-adjuvant risk.

Their purpose is to expose a common error.

“Rare” and “unimportant at population scale” are not synonyms.

Nor is a dose necessarily the appropriate biological denominator. Repeated vaccination creates person-by-exposure episodes occurring in different host states. A child may be healthy at one encounter, recovering from infection at another, newly sensitized to an allergen at another, or developing an autoimmune phenotype not yet diagnosed at another.

If AAI believes those interactions are clinically irrelevant, let us see the experiments.

If it does not know, then it does not know.

That is an acceptable scientific answer.

Calling the question misinformation is not.

Asthma itself should make immunologists more careful about categorical boundaries

There is another reason the allergy models cannot simply be dismissed as irrelevant to autoimmunity.

Asthma is heterogeneous, and it would be wrong to call all asthma merely an allergy. Indeed, an autoimmune endotype of severe asthma has been documented. Investigators have identified airway autoantibodies, including responses directed against eosinophil-associated and other autologous targets, in severe eosinophilic asthma, with associations involving persistent airway inflammation and steroid dependence.

The conceptual significance is not that every wheezing child has autoimmunity. It is that the old pedagogical wall separating “allergy” from “autoimmunity” is biologically porous. Loss of tolerance, IgE and IgG class switching, tissue injury, epitope spreading, autoreactive B cells, eosinophilic inflammation, innate danger signaling, and dysregulated T-cell help exist in interacting immune networks.

An immunologist should therefore be especially reluctant to dismiss an intervention merely because one experimental consequence is labeled “allergic” and another “autoimmune.”

Those labels describe phenotypes. They do not repeal mechanism.

AAI also misstates what the executive order says about MMR

The aluminum discussion is the most serious scientific problem in AAI’s article, but it is not the only problem with the piece.

AAI tells readers that the executive order recommends “replacing” combined MMR with three separate vaccines and then projects six separate injections and potentially six physician appointments.

The executive order does express a preference that MMR eventually be administered as separate single-disease shots once such products become available, and that provision deserves scrutiny. But the same order subsequently directs HHS to offer single-vaccine options while guaranteeing continued availability of combination vaccines.

AAI omits that sentence.

That omission matters. There is a policy tension within the order between its stated preference for separate MMR and its guarantee of continued combination-vaccine availability. A rigorous critique would identify and analyze the tension. AAI instead resolves it by deleting the provision inconvenient to its characterization.

Its six-appointment prediction has the same problem. Six injections are a straightforward possibility if two doses of each single-antigen vaccine remain appropriate. Six separate physician visits are not established by the order. Section 2 says separate visits should be used “to the maximum extent feasible,” while Section 3 specifically requires HHS to investigate ideal timing and sequencing.

AAI converts one high-burden implementation scenario into the scenario and then criticizes the order for the result.

The autism paragraph answers a question nobody asked

AAI next assures its readers that MMR does not cause autism.

Executive Order 14420 does not mention autism.

That makes the paragraph revealing.

A question about whether aluminum alternatives should be developed becomes associated rhetorically with autism; the autism proposition is then refuted; and the aura of a famously contentious vaccine claim is allowed to contaminate an unrelated research question.

Whatever one thinks about the autism literature, it cannot establish whether aluminum hydroxide is the optimal adjuvant for every pediatric application. It cannot establish whether another adjuvant could generate equivalent protection with a different inflammatory profile. It cannot establish the ideal spacing of aluminum-adjuvanted products. It cannot tell us whether susceptibility modifies particle persistence.

AAI is refuting a proposition the order did not make.

Immunologists would reject that maneuver in peer review.

They should reject it in policy writing.

The evidence AAI cites for its illness-and-death prediction does not measure illness and death caused by this policy

AAI’s headline predicts increased preventable illness and death. Its supporting argument is that separate visits will lead to delayed or missed vaccination, which will leave more children susceptible to infectious disease.

Again, the pathway is plausible.

The references do not establish the magnitude of that pathway under this policy.

The cited studies concern parental requests to spread out vaccination, parental delay or refusal, naturally occurring undervaccination, parental doubts, physician responses, and healthcare utilization. These populations are behaviorally selected. Parents who independently refuse or delay vaccination differ from parents following a formally recommended alternative schedule in precisely the variables likely to determine return visits, medical trust, and completion.

AAI has therefore substituted one exposure for another.

It observes what happens among families who voluntarily depart from an existing schedule and uses those associations to forecast what will happen if the government creates a structured alternative schedule. That does not isolate the causal effect of appointment spacing from hesitancy, access, illness, healthcare-seeking behavior, or socioeconomic differences.

Then AAI makes a second substitution. The measured outcomes in these studies are attitudes, delays, undervaccination, and utilization. The headline outcome is death.

To make the latter prediction quantitatively, AAI would need to estimate how implementation changes vaccine uptake, how much disease-specific coverage changes, how those changes affect transmission and individual susceptibility, and how the resulting infections affect hospitalization and mortality. It does not do that.

The title is a risk forecast without a risk model.

Perhaps the order will reduce vaccine completion. Perhaps greater product choice will increase uptake among some families who presently refuse bundled vaccination. Both mechanisms are conceivable. A serious policy analysis would estimate them.

AAI selected one.

Historical vaccine success does not answer a schedule-optimization question

AAI closes by invoking the enormous historical benefits of vaccination. Those benefits are real. Vaccination has prevented infectious disease, disability, and death on a vast scale.

But that proposition cannot carry the inferential load AAI puts upon it.

The fact that a tetanus vaccine works does not establish the optimal adjuvant for all future tetanus formulations. The fact that measles vaccination works does not by itself establish whether a combined or separate formulation is superior for every outcome. The fact that vaccination as a technology has saved lives does not establish the optimal number of simultaneous administrations, the ideal spacing of doses, the ideal sequence, or the absence of susceptible subgroups.

One cannot validate every component of a complex schedule by citing the aggregate historical benefit of the entire category “vaccination.”

That is the same compositional error AAI would immediately recognize if someone argued that because antibiotics save lives, the current antibiotic, dose, combination, and duration must therefore be optimal.

Medicine improves because we continue asking whether a successful intervention can be made better.

The administration should also have to prove its case

There is a perfect example of the need for scientific scrutiny of Executive Order 14420, and AAI should make us of it to further science, not derail it.

The order expresses a federal preference for separate MMR products and, where feasible, separate vaccine visits before the comparative safety, efficacy, timing, and sequencing research that the same order requires has been completed.

If the administration believes separation reduces risk or improves outcomes, it should demonstrate that. If it believes simultaneous administration carries cumulative or interaction risks not adequately studied, it should define the hypothesis and test it. If it believes single-antigen MMR products improve the benefit-risk balance, it should produce comparative evidence.

The burden of evidence should not disappear simply because a policy points toward more caution.

Trump and Kennedy said they would address questions in the next 90 days.

But the same standard applies to AAI. Do they really want this question asked and anwered? If so, why now?

AAI cannot demand direct comparative evidence from the proposed alternative while defending the current configuration with historical familiarity, population averages, and the declaration that there is “no evidence” the alternative is better. If the relevant comparison has not been done, absence of comparative superiority is the reason for the experiment, not a reason to forbid it.

That is where AAI’s article fails most profoundly.

Immunologists should be the last people arguing against an adjuvant experiment

The issue can be reduced to a proposition that should unite rather than divide immunologists.

Aluminum hydroxide is biologically active.

Its activity is intentional.

It alters innate signaling, antigen handling, T-cell help, B-cell responses, antibody class switching, and the probability that a given antigen exposure will become immunologically consequential. Animal investigators exploit those properties to induce reproducible allergy and autoimmune-inflammatory phenotypes. They use the resulting animals to test drugs, antibodies, immunomodulators, and other candidate therapies. In susceptible animals, repeated alum exposure can induce persistent autoimmune-like pathology. In airway experiments, particulate aluminum can create an adjuvant-conditioned state in which antigen encountered many days later produces a vigorous IgE response. Host genetics can affect persistence of aluminum-associated lesions. Human observational evidence is reassuring at a broad population level but does not experimentally resolve every question of formulation, timing, repeated dosing, persistence, susceptibility, or antigenic context.

Those facts do not compel the conclusion that aluminum adjuvants should be removed from vaccines.

They compel the conclusion that studying alternatives is scientifically reasonable.

AAI has confused those propositions.

The executive order did not say, “Aluminum causes autism, therefore ban it.” It directed HHS to develop alternative adjuvants and compare their safety and efficacy.

If AAI believes aluminum will win that comparison, then it should welcome the comparison.

If aluminum-adjuvanted formulations produce the best combination of durable protection and safety, the experiments will strengthen the case for them. If another adjuvant produces comparable immunity with less IgE induction, less tissue persistence, less innate damage signaling, or a better profile in a susceptible subgroup, children should receive the benefit of that discovery.

There is no scientifically respectable reason to fear that experiment.

There is considerable reason to fear a scientific culture in which an immunology society labels the experiment itself misinformation.

AAI’s authors should correct the record. They should correct the false statement that the order calls for replacement of aluminum adjuvants. They should acknowledge that the order explicitly asks for alternative-adjuvant development and comparative safety and efficacy studies. They should remove autism from a rebuttal to an executive order that does not mention it. They should distinguish voluntary parental undervaccination from a structured alternative schedule before predicting mortality from one using evidence about the other. And, above all, they should reckon honestly with the animal literature their own discipline created.

Because that literature poses a question far more serious than whether one agrees with Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the AAP, or AAI.

It asks whether we know enough about what happens when a potent particulate adjuvant is administered repeatedly, during changing immune states, to genetically heterogeneous children living in an antigen-rich world.

The answer is not supplied by saying that aluminum has been used for decades.

The answer is not supplied by saying vaccines do not cause autism.

The answer is not supplied by pointing to the average result in a national registry.

Those are different propositions.

The answer comes from the experiments AAI says should not be necessary.

Immunologists, of all people, should know better.

Citations