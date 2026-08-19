Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Andy's avatar
Andy
8hEdited

Aluminum in vaccines is only verified at the batch level, never in the individual vial that’s actually injected and because the adjuvant is a settling suspension (solid particles you have to shake up), not something evenly dissolved, the real per-dose amount can vary vial-to-vial even when the batch average is in spec. When independent researchers actually measured commercial vials, most didn’t match their labels (the core complaint, that no one independently re-verifies the number, stands unrebutted). The upshot: even flawless safety data for a given dose can’t confirm safety of a shot whose actual content was never verified at the point of injection. https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-21/chapter-I/subchapter-F/part-610/subpart-B/section-610.15

The rule sets the ceiling on the amount of aluminum in the recommended individual dose of a biological product….note the wording: it’s a per-dose limit, not a per-vial verified content requirement. And critically, it lets manufacturers demonstrate compliance three different ways: 0.85 milligrams if determined by assay; 1.14 milligrams if determined by calculation on the basis of the amount of aluminum compound added; or 1.25 milligrams determined by assay ￼ with special approval. That middle option is the tell compliance can be shown by calculating from how much aluminum was added to the batch, not by measuring what’s actually in the finished product. So the regulation itself contemplates a computed batch figure, not a verified vial figure. What’s more, there has never been an inert placebo controlled trial to verify that aluminum adjuvants are safe for anyone let alone children. This is a fact read the fine print on what the studies actually consider a “placebo.” This is tragic because vaccines can save lives but when you do not have proper quality controls in place you do not do yourself any favors. We should be advocating for tighter quality controls. These companies make billions on government contracts and exempt from general liability there’s no reason they cannot afford to provide these basic measures to the public. The best way to shoot down critics is not to turn this into another partisan debacle but to actually eliminate the points of criticism by producing data and quality measures that refutes their claims.

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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
7h

From what I saw during covid, most if not all of these associations are bought and sold. The garbage I read some of them spout about the jab, encouraging it even when certain diseases suggest caution or more, was appalling. You can see how much influence is created: when a new question of safety arises, the internet will be flooded with so-called scientific denials. The latest is the mRNA covid genetic treatment helped cancer patients do better. When the immune system is disregulated, it affects the fight against any disease. Could be true, but I don't buy it when a new mRNA is out for the flu at the same time as these reports.

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