Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
4h

Healthcare in America is a $4 Trillion annual business. It’s certainly not because it produces cures, but because it invests heavily in marketing, lobbying, and it managing its customers it calls “patients”

Wrote about that here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/healthcare-the-4-trillion-empire

Only time to use said system is under traumatic circumstances and I wrote about that here as well: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/emergency-medicine-works-but-chronic

An entire overhaul is needed.

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2 replies by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD and others
Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
3h

Great ideas, however the actions proposed include legislative and executive branch items that will never occur. Judicial branch items are largely not covered, but those are also not likely to occur.

What is likely to occur is a critical problem that gets solved by printing more money.

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1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
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