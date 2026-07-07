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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
11h

..."The fact that we inject aluminum hydroxide every weekday into millions of children and expect a healthy population is madness."...according to the medical mafia, those that are ill have an aluminum deficiency.

So they start on day one of life to prevent future illness...or so they must believe. Injecting any metals of any kind into a human is insane. I guess that qualifies many doctors for the asylum.

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Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
10hEdited

Well this certainly explains why, in the entirely unvaccinated (post birth) Control Group study, the majority of conditions (70% of them) were found within the minority group who had received the aluminum-filled k-shot. You see, only about 30% of the entirely unvaccinated received the k-shot at birth. And yet, this minority represented 70% of the conditions that were reported within the entirely unvaccinated. (The baseline risk of any condition at all for those who were never vaccinated, AND who also avoided the K-shot at birth, is 2.64%.)

The increased risk for any condition at all, (including autism) just from taking this ONE shot of aluminum (and synthetic "vitamin K") at birth, is obscene and TOTALLY unacceptable. The fact they inject the so-called "placebo controls" with aluminum when testing vaccines for "safety" is likewise obscenely unacceptable. They always knew enough to easily predict that this "trick" would seriously confound their studies, and yet it became routine. Even worse, they would openly inject the "controls" with OTHER VACCINES, and pretend this was just a "placebo."

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