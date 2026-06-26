“If you cannot buy organic across the board, pick one thing you consume regularly and shift to organic to do your part to reduce demand for toxicant-soused milk, eggs, chicken, or beef. Ice them out.”

Monsanto v. Durnell has ended in a 2026 decision of the Supreme Court of the United States addressing the interaction between federal pesticide labeling law and state failure-to-warn lawsuits. The Court held that the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act expressly preempts a state-law claim requiring a cancer warning on Roundup's label when the United States Environmental Protection Agency has approved the label without such a warning.

The question of whether Bayer, the maker of Round Up, knew it could cause non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma was apparently lost on SCOTUS.

If the Court’s decision in Monsanto v. Durnell is interpreted broadly—as the opinions released today indicate—then the principal state-law failure-to-warn pathway under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act has been substantially narrowed whenever the EPA has approved a label without the warning at issue.

But it has not done a thing for the safety of the American public.

The ruling does not make pesticides safe. It does not make herbicides benign. It does not make regulatory capture impossible. It does not make EPA infallible. It means the path through state failure-to-warn litigation has been forced through a narrower gate.

That matters. But it does not end the matter.

When courts close one route, citizens must remember the routes that cannot be preempted by judicial theory: what we buy, what we eat, what we grow, what we demand from regulators, what we demand from Congress, and what we refuse to normalize.

Every food choice is a vote

Every apple is a vote. Every box of cereal is a vote. Every bag of conventional wheat, corn, soy, oats, berries, greens, and baby food is a vote. Every organic purchase is a signal sent upstream through the supply chain. Farmers read it. Grocers read it. Distributors read it. Investors read it. Agribusiness reads it. Regulators pretend not to read it until the market makes denial expensive.

The first remaining option is the simplest: buy organic when you can, especially for foods most likely to carry pesticide and herbicide residues. Organic is not perfect. Organic does not mean untouched by all pest control. But organic shifts agriculture away from routine dependence on the synthetic chemical treadmill. That shift matters because exposure is not an abstraction. Biomonitoring studies have shown that switching to organic diets can rapidly reduce urinary pesticide metabolites, including glyphosate and its metabolite AMPA. That means consumer choice can move body burden. That is not theory. That is a measurable biological fact. They feed us pesticides? Let’s starve them with choice.

“If you cannot buy organic across the board, pick one thing you consume regularly and shift to organic to do your part to reduce demand for toxicant-soused milk, eggs, chicken, or beef. Ice them out.”

The second option is market discipline. Americans have been taught to wait for agencies, courts, experts, panels, committees, and advisory boards. That posture has failed too often. Yet as Americans, are we not rugged individualists who live and lie by our decisions and choices? WE decide what we bring into our homes, put on our table, and put into our mouths.

A household does not need permission from EPA to stop buying food grown under chemical dependency. A school does not need permission from Bayer to adopt organic procurement targets. A hospital does not need permission from Monsanto’s successor company to stop feeding patients residues from an agricultural system that externalizes risk. A church, co-op, food bank, charter school, daycare, elder-care facility, or municipal program can choose differently.

The third option is local procurement. “Buy organic” must become more than a boutique instruction for wealthy consumers. Detox America cannot be a slogan for people with boutique grocery budgets. It has to become a procurement strategy. Local farms need stable institutional buyers. Organic and regenerative growers need demand certainty. Communities need buying clubs. Schools need clean-food pilot programs. Food banks need residue-reduction priorities. Pediatric practices need practical handouts that tell parents how to reduce exposure without inducing fear or shame. The task is not purity. The task is exposure reduction.

The fourth option is federal administrative pressure. EPA still controls pesticide registration, labeling, registration review, data call-ins, restrictions, and cancellations. The Court may have narrowed state-law warning claims, but it did not repeal EPA’s authority. Citizens can petition EPA. Scientists can submit evidence. States can build administrative records. Medical societies can demand review of health endpoints that regulators have historically minimized, delayed, bundled, or dismissed. Congress can conduct oversight. The administrative record matters more now because the courtroom route has been weakened.

The fifth option is congressional correction. If federal law preempts state-law failure-to-warn claims whenever EPA has not required the warning, then Congress can amend federal law. Congress can preserve state remedies. Congress can create federal private rights of action. Congress can require independent post-market surveillance. Congress can force disclosure of inert ingredients. Congress can require cumulative exposure assessment across pesticide mixtures, diet, water, air, occupational exposure, and residential use. Congress can stop pretending that one chemical, one label, one use-case, and one regulatory review cycle capture real-world biology.

With the next U.S. Presidential election looming in the not-to-distant future, I say let’s get those on the left and those on the right and create the Clean Food Caucus. Bring YOUR Congressional Representatives and Senators to the table.

The sixth option is scientific reconstruction. Detox America requires more than outrage. It requires measurement. We need biomonitoring before and after dietary shifts. We need residue testing in school meals. We need studies that compare conventional, organic, regenerative, and low-input supply chains. We need studies that measure mixtures, not isolated cartoon exposures. We need endpoints that matter: neurodevelopment, endocrine disruption, fertility, immune dysregulation, mitochondrial stress, liver burden, microbiome disruption, cancer signals, and chronic inflammatory disease. We need studies that do not bury risk inside averages designed to make susceptible subgroups disappear.

We need Dr. Bruce Lanphear and Zen Honeycut to testify at Congressional hearings on what SCOTUS got wrong.

The seventh option is personal exposure reduction outside food. STOP BUYING THEIR GARBAGE PRODUCT. Stop spraying yards for cosmetic reasons. It kills bees. Stop using herbicides as household convenience products. Stop treating dandelions as a public health emergency. They are beautiful little bundles of yellow sunshine. Stop sending children and pets onto chemically treated lawns. Work with your schoolboard and city hall to move to make all park parks, school grounds, playgrounds, athletic fields, and municipal properties pesticide-free. A culture that poisons soil to maintain appearances has confused tidiness with civilization.

The eighth option is public naming. The public must stop accepting the phrase “EPA-approved” as a moral shield. EPA approval means the product passed through a regulatory process. It does not mean the product has no biological cost. It does not mean the science is complete. It does not mean long-term mixture effects have been resolved. It does not mean vulnerable populations have been protected. It does not mean corruption, industry pressure, selective evidence, or outdated assumptions played no role. Approval is not absolution.

The ninth option is food sovereignty. The American public must rebuild its relationship with food so that pesticide-dependent monoculture does not control the national diet. Grow food - even if only one tomato plant on your patio or balcony. Support growers. Build gardens. Teach children that soil is not dirt and weeds are not enemies by default. Learn which crops carry higher chemical loads. Shift demand. Make clean food normal. Make chemical reduction visible. Make procurement transparent.

The tenth option is Detox America.

Detox America means reducing the chemical burden imposed on the population through food, water, air, consumer products, landscapes, schools, workplaces, and medical environments by teaching others what you know. It means rejecting the false choice between feeding people and poisoning people and teaching others what you know. It means demanding agricultural productivity without chemical dependency as the default design by teaching what you know. It means restoring public health as the goal of food policy.

More now than ever, every food choice is a vote.

A vote for more pesticide and herbicide dependence, or less.

A vote for chemical agriculture as destiny, or biological agriculture as recovery.

A vote for preempted warnings, or visible market refusal.

A vote for resignation, or Detox America.

The courts may narrow liability. They cannot force Americans to buy the products of a poisoned system. They cannot force parents to feed children residues they can avoid. They cannot force schools to keep serving chemically dependent food. They cannot force communities to spray parks. They cannot force Congress to remain silent. They cannot force EPA to ignore a record the public builds relentlessly, scientifically, and publicly.

The remaining options are real.

Buy organic. Drive the market. Build local clean-food systems. Petition EPA. Pressure Congress. Test residues. Measure body burden. Protect children. Stop spraying land for vanity. Make IPAK-EDU’s Detox America the public health program this country should have started decades ago.

The vote is on your plate.

Your daily decisions and actions are the answer to SCOTUS.

I’m putting my money where my mouth is:

EVERY PAID SUBSCRIBER TO POPULAR RATIONALISM WHO JOINS IPAKEDU.ONLINE QUALIFIES TO BE TRAINED VIA OUR DETOX AMERICA PROGRAM - AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE.

Join us at ipakedu.online and tell us your plan

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