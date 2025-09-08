Popular Rationalism

annapolis73
12h

"Safe and effective" only means one thing to those spewing it. "Nothing bad happened to me." They also leave out that their major source of income is derived from Phrma advertising.

I find it ironic that they also use the "be afraid, be very afraid" narrative when depicting a "measles outbreak." They share nothing about the history of measles, the mitigation of this childhood disease, nor the actual data.

When evaluating risks vs benefits, don't outsource your knowledge to NBC. Worse still, don't let the Government mandate what decisions about your health is best for you. It's about money and power.

If none of the above were true, why would we need the Congress to protect Phrma from liability ((NCVIA 1986) and suspend your due process rights under the Constitution?

The American people can handle the truth. Unfortunately, it's being hidden away.

Lisa Novakowski
11h

I would like vaccine injuries to be highlighted with secondary possible reasons like Tylenol, other medicines, processed food, stratospheric aerosol injections (geoengineering), and glyphosate spraying to the list.

