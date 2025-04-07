We have created a SHOWCASE of BioA (First Semester) Biology Lectures you can purchase or rent for yourself and share with your students. Imagine having in-depth conversations with your student! Only at IPAK-EDU. Please forward this by email to friends and families and share it in Homeschooling social media groups.

You know Dr. Jack won’t stick to any enforced narrative! But he will never mislead anyone. Plus, this course prepares you, and them for the second semester showcase PLUS other, more advanced courses we will be listing including: Environmental Toxicology, Genetics, Immunology, Autoimmunity, The Vaccine Course… and more.

No degree, no certificate. Just learning with someone who loves learning.

FAQ: Do I have to buy the entire course, or can I access just lectures I’m curious about? A: You can do either. Of course, buying the entire course means you’re driving the development of more fascinating courses. It’s positive feedback loop!

FAQ: Can I share the lecture with others? A: If you’re in the same household, yes, by all means.

FAQ: What if I have questions? A: Drop a comment below or Email questions@ipak-edu.org

ENTER FIRST TERM BIOLOGY

