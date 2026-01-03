Popular Rationalism

..."A nation is not sustained by bureaucracies or brands. It is sustained by relationships—trust network"...and I despise both. I identify with no bureaucracy or brands. Perhaps it is a bit different now as globalist forces seem to be controlling governments. I don't care how you spin the idea of a OWG (one world government), it is pure terrorism and there can be NO compromise.

If A wants to do B, that is fine (within the laws). But when A tries to force me to do B and I am against doing B...that I do not allow. This is where we are at. I cannot trust government, its institutions, corporations and many others who are more self-serving, overly controlling and rather demonic in their ways.

With all relationships, trust is the key factor. In my family, both immediate and extended, there has been little in the way of broken connections and in-fighting. Not that all are in agreement or tilted to one side. We just allow everyone to go their own way.

The thing with politics, is that you never reach the end of the road. The very nature of politics renders a person to their lowest levels as humans.

After a brother of mine trashed my daughter’s post following the Charlie Kirk assassination, I wrote the following essay in regards to what is happening across our nation. I waited a couple of weeks in hopes that brother wouldn’t recognize himself as the impetus for it. Fortunately, he didn’t!

My family, all 10 currently living brothers and sisters who are mostly fanatical liberals, loved it. I just hope that they will honor it’s intent by their words and actions.

“FAITH, FAMILY, FRIENDS, ………. POLITICS

A Message To Family And Friends About Life Priorities

FAITH

My first priority in life is faithfully following God. I genuinely believe that, if it were not for His grace, I would have died many years ago.

On the night of my very last arrest, I had what some call “My Ebenezer Scrooge Moment.” No ghost of Christmas future, just a vision of my future and it was filled with jail cells, hospitals, and an early death. I truly believe it was a warning from God to straighten up or else! I called for help that day, December 3, 1971, and have not even had a desire to drink or use drugs since. I thank God daily for that!

When I looked back on my 37th anniversary of being clean and sober, I could not help but see all the times when I was saved from catastrophe through coincidences too numerous to make sense. I felt compelled to write an essay about it called “Is There A God” and updated it 16 years later with an incredible series of coincidences that put me right behind a head on collision to hold a severely injured old woman’s hand and pray with her while waiting for the EMTs.

FAMILY

My second priority is family as we only have one and mine has been there for me so many times, even when I feel I didn’t deserve it. Mom and Dad taught me the importance of charity as they allowed, even encouraged us to hold fundraisers in our front yard and convinced us to split our Halloween candy with children in a local hospital. Dad hated the damage the fundraisers did to his lawn but encouraged us anyway. He was not yet in the worst stages of his alcoholism and I am thankful for that! They taught me right from wrong over those early years and even when I failed time and again, they were still there for me. As I entered my drunken teenage years and started getting into all kinds of trouble they tried to help but I wouldn’t listen. Mom bailed me out once but the second time she said “let him rot,” knowing that I was safer in jail than on the streets. Thankfully, she made sure that the wrist slapping ended and I was held accountable! I was also helped by older siblings as I tried to get my life back in order and I will never forget it. When I finally quit drinking, Dad moved his beer to the garage and Mom made sure it was replaced in the house with soda, in case I was thirsty. With our large family, soda was a luxury she could barely afford but she did it anyway, for me. I’ll never forget those early days of sobriety and how much my family helped! Uncle Bill and Aunt Margie jumped right in to help as well.

FRIENDS

My third priority is my friends. I made a lot of new friends after sobriety and reconnected with old friends back in Queens. Everything I’ve accomplished over the years has been made much easier with the company and counsel of friends, both old and new. Good friends are truly a gift from God!

.

.

.

.

POLITICS

Years ago, I occasionally allowed politics to enter discussions where they didn’t belong. That’s why politics is last in this list. I have very strong political beliefs. It has caused nothing but division in some circles and I decided long ago to keep my opinions to myself except when I am in the company of like-minded people. Others are entitled to hold their own opinions just as I am to hold mine. We don’t need to change other’s views, but we should never allow our views to interfere with important family and friend relationships. In the words of a rather interesting character in 1992, “Can’t we all just get along?”

Once again, let me say I love you all and there’s nothing you can do about it!”

