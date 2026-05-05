Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
2h

Cool. Thanks : )

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
3h

The big question for me is whether I can handle any more input. I already take in far too much...

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