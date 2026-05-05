You’ve been reading Popular Rationalism for a while now. That means something to me. Not as a metric, but as a fact about who you are. You showed up for the long pieces. You stayed through the methodology. You didn’t need it simplified.

I built something new, and I want you to have it first.

It’s called American Life Magazine. It’s a old-school, long-form magazine — politics, business, culture, science, foreign policy — written the way serious thoughtful reflective journalism used to be written before the incentive structure started shaping the sentences. No hot takes or screaming headlines. No outrage engine.

No pieces written to make you feel confirmed in what you already think.

Because there’s more to this world than the chaos of conflict.

American Life offers careful writing about things that matter, for readers who can sit with complexity and depth long enough to actually understand it.

That description fits you. It’s why I’m writing to you before anyone else.

For the next six months, you can sign up for American Life free. This is an acknowledgment that the people who read Popular Rationalism are exactly who this publication exists for. You don’t need a coupon code. Just go to Americanlifemag.com and subscribe. Your free access is already waiting.

Or become a monthly or annual Founding Reader. We won’t forget you.

If you read one piece and it respects your time, tell someone. That’s all I’m asking.

Thank you for reading. Both of you — the one who found Popular Rationalism, and the one who stayed.

-Dr. Jack

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