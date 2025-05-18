In today’s bureaucratic vernacular, resilience has become a euphemism for public tolerance of failure. Institutions now invoke the word to imply that a strong society absorbs harm, accepts uncertainty, and trusts authority—regardless of evidence. But this is not resilience. It’s submission.

True resilience in a free society begins with rigorous scrutiny. It demands transparent, ethical, replicable science—not theatrical affirmations of safety. When it comes to protecting children, especially through biological products, there is no excuse for neglecting the gold standard of scientific testing: randomized placebo-controlled trials (RCTs).

The False Security of Retrospective Evidence

Public health agencies, officials, and vaccine promoters routinely cite retrospective observational studies as proof of vaccine safety. But retrospective designs are inherently limited: they suffer from unmeasured confounding, reliance on administrative datasets, and post-hoc hypothesis testing. These are not hypothesis-confirming studies. They are hypothesis-generating at best.

And yet, such studies are the cornerstone of the CDC's vaccine safety platform. The proclamation "Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism" appears on CDC’s website without a single citation to any large, prospective, placebo-controlled trial evaluating each vaccine—or even most vaccines—on the childhood schedule for association with autism spectrum disorders. The evidence is simply not there.

The Placebo-Controlled Trial Myth

First: I Found the Gap. Then ICAN Found the Smoking Gun

In 2015, I conducted an exhaustive review of all available studies evaluating whether childhood vaccines were associated with autism. What I found was shocking: not all vaccines on the CDC schedule had even been studied for association with autism, despite the CDC’s sweeping claim that “Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism.”

That claim, prominently displayed on government websites and repeated by public health officials, was unsupported by data. In fact, most vaccines had never been evaluated in any study—retrospective or prospective—for this specific risk. The illusion of comprehensive science was just that: an illusion.

This realization led to the next major revelation—what we call “Placebogate.”

The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), following this trail, submitted a series of targeted FOIA requests to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA. They asked a simple, crucial question:

“What comparator groups were used in the pivotal clinical trials that led to the licensure of childhood vaccines?”

The answer confirmed what I had already suspected: With only one exception—the COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 12 and older—not a single routinely recommended childhood vaccine was tested against an inert placebo. Instead, the comparator groups used either other vaccines or aluminum adjuvants—both of which carry their own risk profiles.

This isn’t just an academic problem. The absence of an inert control obscures true risk and violates the standards expected of drug testing in every other domain of medicine.

Placebogate is the widespread, systematic misrepresentation of placebo-controlled trials in vaccine development. It's a scandal that remains largely unacknowledged by the mainstream media, but it is irrefutably documented in FDA's own records and reproduced in detail at icandecide.org/no-placebo.

Even Paul Offit, one of the most vocal defenders of the vaccine program, has acknowledged that aluminum is immunologically active. So why is it labeled a “placebo” in so many pivotal trials? The answer: regulatory sleight of hand.

Regulatory Evasion and Public Trust

The American public was never told that the foundation of vaccine safety rests on relative comparisons, not absolute ones. We were led to believe that the products were tested like all other drugs—against inert saline. That illusion has eroded public trust, and rightfully so.

Worse still, the FDA and CDC have failed to correct this narrative. Instead of acknowledging these shortcomings and demanding better data, public health officials have doubled down—discrediting those who ask legitimate questions and labeling calls for rigorous science as “anti-vaccine.”

This is not science. It’s marketing dressed in a lab coat.

Informed Consent: The Law They Forgot

Informed consent is not optional. Under 45 CFR § 46—known as the Common Rule—participants in clinical research must be informed of risks, alternatives, and the fact that participation is voluntary. While product recipients are not formal “research subjects,” the ethical duty to inform remains.

When parents are told that vaccines have been rigorously tested yet are not informed that these products were not compared to an inert placebo in pivotal trials, that is a violation of the spirit—if not the letter—of informed consent.

This is deception by omission. And it is unconscionable.

A Resilient Nation Must Act

Resilience in science means self-correction, not self-congratulation. It requires integrity. If we are to reclaim public trust and improve outcomes for all Americans, we must demand the following:

Full Disclosure: Every CDC and FDA statement on vaccine safety must cite the specific comparator group used in licensing trials and state the limits of knowledge that results from relying on non-placebo comparisons. Mandated Placebo-Controlled Trials: All existing and new childhood vaccines must be tested against an inert placebo before re-contracting and licensure, respectively. Reanalysis of Existing Products: The NIH must fund large retrospective matched cohort studies comparing fully vaccinated and never-vaccinated children for all-cause health outcomes, using the millions of records sitting in EMRs. The outcomes should be total health outcomes, inclusive of autism. Correction of Public Messaging: The CDC must retract scientifically unsupported claims like “Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism” unless those claims can be backed by rigorous data for each vaccine.

The Era of Narrative is Over

The public needs to understand that elective public servants like Senator Bill Cassidy have been misled— they are not malicious actors necessarily, but rather victims of institutional inertia and decades of embedded assumptions and systematic disinformation and misinformation.

As I wrote to Senator Cassidy directly on social media:

"We are all on the learning curve regarding the disinformation peddled by those who insist vaccines have been studied with the highest scientific rigor. In fact, not all vaccines have been tested for association with autism. In fact, not all have been tested against placebos. In fact, aluminum adjuvants are not placebos.”

Our goal is the same as yours: to protect children. But to do so, we must move past slogans and sentiment and into evidence and ethics.

To resist transparency is not resilience.

To avoid the correct trials is not science.

To mislead the public is not leadership.

If you seek the truth, there are thousands of well-trained researchers—myself included—ready to help you audit, verify, and fix what has been allowed to drift. I have let Sen. Cassidy know that Senator Ron Johnson can attest to the integrity and depth of our work.

The era of false reassurances is over. It's time to test the products, not the public.