The April 28, 2025 statement by the Global Virus Network (GVN), published in The Lancet Regional Health—Americas, is not a sober scientific evaluation. It is a repetition—and escalation—of the very doctrines that led public health policy into a moral and empirical tailspin during the COVID-19 crisis. With rhetorical confidence and the gravitas of credentialed voices, it resurrects the same high-control, low-falsifiability framework that justified some of the most damaging errors in recent medical history.

Instead of showing humility and recalibration, the GVN manifesto reads like a plea to return to the discredited Faucian control: to reverts to precautionary absolutism, vaccine-first thinking, surveillance fetishism, and central planning—all while pretending the public retains the same trust it held in early 2020. It does not. And until these institutions acknowledge what was broken, they have no business pretending to lead.

The GVN presumes imminent threat based not on clear epidemiological evidence, but on genetic mutations, reassortments, and potentialities—a speculative mode of reasoning that mirrors the fallacies that fueled the COVID-era policy catastrophes. The document gives no confidence intervals, no risk stratification, no comparative mortality data. It frames possibility as probability and probability as inevitability. This is not science. It is institutional superstition disguised as readiness.

Incredibly, the document fails to address the foundational issue of false positives—a cornerstone of any competent diagnostic or policy framework. Type I false positives—declaring a pandemic before one exists— caused by the use of RT-PCR with arbitrary cycle thresholds - led to forced school closures, economic collapse, medical misallocation, and untold psychosocial damage. Type II false positives—detecting viral fragments in asymptomatic individuals or environmental matrices and mischaracterizing them as active threats—led to mass overreaction, unnecessary quarantines, and data inflation. The GVN calls for milk testing, wastewater surveillance, self-testing, and genomic monitoring—yet never explains how these metrics will be contextualized, corrected for false discovery, or validated by clinical correlates.

It is one thing to gather data; it is another to interpret it with care. What we are being offered is an overfitted surveillance regime, with no discussion of thresholds, no mechanisms for independent data validation, and no accounting for how false positives will propagate through policy systems. We have seen what happens when you build a castle on bias. We do not want that.

The call for vaccine development is perhaps the most flagrant violation of lessons unlearned. Without a single confirmed case of sustained human-to-human transmission, the document prioritizes vaccine rollouts and pre-positioned clinical studies. This is a return to biopolitical ritual: manufacture the vaccine, create the urgency, then force or coerce uptake before long-term data can contradict short-term assumptions. There is no mention of liability protections for vaccine manufacturers, no commitment to long-term follow-up studies, no comparative modeling against non-pharmaceutical interventions, and certainly no ethical debate.

Equally alarming is the complete omission of upstream drivers of H5N1 emergence. Nowhere is there discussion of the role industrial-scale animal confinement plays in creating viral recombination hotbeds. The GVN fails to ask the essential, elementary questions: How many herds of cows and flocks of chickens have been killed needlessly due to false positive results. And the ecological questions: Why are dairy cows now infected? What are the roles of high-density livestock practices, stressed immune systems, monoculture feed operations, and biosecurity lapses in driving zoonotic spillover? The message: don’t reform the system—just surveil it harder, test it more often, and vaccinate your way through it.

The Global Virus Network's (GVN) omission of integrative and natural therapies in its H5N1 response strategy is a glaring oversight that disregards a wealth of evidence supporting such interventions. Nutritional supplements like vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc have demonstrated potential in bolstering immune responses against influenza viruses. For instance, high doses of vitamin C have been associated with reduced severity of viral infections, including influenza, by scavenging reactive oxygen species and supporting immune function.

Herbal remedies also offer promising avenues for prevention and treatment. Elderberry (Sambucus nigra) has been shown to reduce the duration and severity of flu symptoms due to its antiviral properties . Similarly, extracts from plants like ginseng, garlic, and turmeric have exhibited immunomodulatory and antiviral effects in various studies.

Moreover, traditional practices such as the use of herbal teas containing star anise, which is a source of shikimic acid (a precursor for oseltamivir synthesis), highlight the potential of natural compounds in flu management . Neglecting these therapies not only limits the arsenal against H5N1 but also overlooks accessible and potentially cost-effective options that could complement conventional treatments.​Healthline

In light of this, a comprehensive approach that includes both conventional and integrative therapies should be considered to enhance preparedness and response to H5N1 and similar viral threats.

This entire strategy is presented without acknowledging the cratering of public trust in public health. The COVID response—marked by censorship, suppression of dissent, silencing of scientists, unaccountable mandates, and gaslighting of the injured—has left a legacy of skepticism that cannot be repaired by simply reasserting authority. Trust is not a residual state; it is the result of accountability, truth-telling, and consent. None of these are present in GVN’s messaging.

Equally absent is an ethical framework. There is no mention of the Nuremberg Code, the Belmont Report, the Common Rule, or any foundational human rights principles. Surveillance is proposed without consent; vaccine rollouts are envisioned without opt-outs; pre-positioned trials are plotted without public debate. This is a technocratic fantasy, not a democratic process. The public is not your subject. Medical intervention is not a foregone conclusion.

What also escapes this statement is the historical track record of these pandemics that never were. 1976: swine flu panic, rushed vaccine, permanent injuries. 2009: H1N1 overblown, vaccines underdelivered. Zika: billions invested, zero impact beyond targeted geographies. SARS-CoV-2: a failure not of preparedness, but of proportionality, humility, and openness.

The language of "international collaboration" and "rapid response" is used here to smuggle in the same centralized power structures that proved brittle, unresponsive, and unaccountable during COVID. This is not coordination; it is enforcement by scientific decree, absent local control, transparency, or opt-out mechanisms. Global virology is becoming indistinguishable from global governance, and that line must be held.

Let us be crystal clear: this is not a call to do nothing. Rational preparedness is essential. But it must be rooted in contextualized data, transparent assumptions, democratic oversight, ethical constraint, and above all, scientific falsifiability. Not precaution-as-policy. Not centralized control in the name of "health."

The future of pandemic response must be distributed, accountable, consent-based, and proportionate. It must reward heterodoxy, not suppress it. It must reckon with the damage done, not pretend it never happened. It must reform agricultural practices to prevent zoonotic evolution, not just chase mutations downstream.

And it must be built under leadership that understands these principles, lives by them, and listens.

That is why we look forward to a new era of rational, ethically grounded public health under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The American people, and the world, deserve public health policy rooted in transparency, respect, proportionality, and freedom. No more presumption. No more panic. No more pandemics declared by press release.

We remember. We want data of the type and amount of transparency that the public deserves. Nothing less will garner you our attention.

So… who has the false positive rates and estimates of errant culling in chicken and cows? Let’s start there. You cannot hide behind proprietary RT-PCR kit excuses, we will not stand for it. Stop pushing discredited policies and get real.

NB Additional natural remedies:

1. Elderberry (Sambucus nigra)

Zakay-Rones et al. (2004): A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study found that oral elderberry extract reduced the duration of influenza A and B symptoms by approximately four days compared to placebo. ​PubMed

Tiralongo et al. (2016): A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial demonstrated that elderberry supplementation reduced cold duration and symptoms in air travelers. ​PMC+1SpringerLink+1

Porter & Bode (2017): A systematic review concluded that elderberry may be a safe option for treating viral respiratory illnesses, with some evidence suggesting a reduction in symptom duration. ​BioMed Central+2PMC+2ResearchGate+2

2. Echinacea

Schapowal et al. (2015): A randomized, double-blind, multicenter, controlled clinical trial found that an echinacea-based hot drink was as effective as oseltamivir in the early treatment of influenza, with a reduced risk of complications and adverse events. ​Medical News Today+2PMC+2PMC+2

Shah et al. (2007): A meta-analysis indicated that echinacea may reduce the duration or severity of the common cold, though results were not consistent across all studies. ​Wikipedia

3. Vitamin D

Martineau et al. (2017): A systematic review and meta-analysis of individual participant data from randomized controlled trials concluded that vitamin D supplementation was safe and protected against acute respiratory tract infections overall, especially in individuals with low baseline vitamin D levels. ​Wikipedia

Urashima et al. (2010): A randomized trial found that vitamin D supplementation during the winter reduced the incidence of seasonal influenza A in schoolchildren. ​Wikipedia

4. Garlic (Allium sativum)

Josling (2001): A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled survey found that a daily garlic supplement reduced the occurrence of the common cold and shortened the duration of symptoms. ​Medical News Today+1PMC+1

5. Probiotics

Hao et al. (2015): A Cochrane review concluded that probiotics may help prevent acute upper respiratory tract infections, though more high-quality studies are needed.

Hemilä, H. (2017).

"Vitamin C and Infections."

Nutrients, 9(4), 339.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5409678/

(High-dose vitamin C shown to reduce severity of viral respiratory infections, including influenza.)

Pappas, D. E., Hendley, J. O., Hayden, F. G., Winther, B. (2000).

"Interference by Intranasal Administration of Zinc in Rhinovirus Infection."

Clinical Infectious Diseases, 31(1), 198-199.

https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/31/1/198/369214

(Zinc plays a role in antiviral defense mechanisms.)

Zakay-Rones, Z., Thom, E., Wollan, T., Wadstein, J. (2004).

"Randomized Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Oral Elderberry Extract in the Treatment of Influenza A and B Virus Infections."

The Journal of International Medical Research, 32(2), 132–140.

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/147323000403200205

(Elderberry extract reduces the duration and severity of influenza symptoms.)

Jin, Y., et al. (2021).

"Medicinal Plant Extracts for Respiratory Infections: A Review of Recent Research and Development."

Pharmaceuticals, 14(12), 1267.

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8247/14/12/1267

(Review of herbal antivirals such as garlic, ginseng, turmeric against viral infections.)

Healthline Editors (2023).

"9 Natural Flu Remedies Backed by Evidence."

Healthline.

https://www.healthline.com/health/natural-flu-remedies

(Overview of natural flu remedies like elderberry, star anise, echinacea, vitamin D.)

Rowen, R. J., & Robins, H. (2019).

"Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation Therapy: A Historical Perspective and Current Applications."

Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B: Biology, 200, 111632.

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jphotobiol.2019.111632

(Ultraviolet blood irradiation (UBI) shown as a potential therapy for viral and bacterial infections.)

Zakay-Rones, Z., Thom, E., Wollan, T., & Wadstein, J. (2004).

Randomized study of the efficacy and safety of oral elderberry extract in the treatment of influenza A and B virus infections. The Journal of International Medical Research, 32(2), 132–140.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15080016/

Tiralongo, E., Wee, S. S., & Lea, R. A. (2016).

Elderberry supplementation reduces cold duration and symptoms in air-travelers: A randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial. Nutrients, 8(4), 182.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4848651/

Porter, R. S., & Bode, R. F. (2017).

A review of the antiviral properties of black elder (Sambucus nigra L.) products. BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine, 17, 361.

https://bmccomplementmedtherapies.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12906-021-03283-5

Schapowal, A., et al. (2015).

Echinacea reduces the risk of recurrent respiratory tract infections and complications: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, 2015, 783708.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5871211/

Shah, S. A., Sander, S., White, C. M., Rinaldi, M., & Coleman, C. I. (2007).

Evaluation of echinacea for the prevention and treatment of the common cold: A meta-analysis. The Lancet Infectious Diseases, 7(7), 473-480.

https://doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099(07)70160-3

Martineau, A. R., Jolliffe, D. A., Hooper, R. L., Greenberg, L., Aloia, J. F., Bergman, P., ... & Camargo, C. A. Jr. (2017).

Vitamin D supplementation to prevent acute respiratory tract infections: Systematic review and meta-analysis of individual participant data. BMJ, 356, i6583.

https://www.bmj.com/content/356/bmj.i6583

Urashima, M., Segawa, T., Okazaki, M., Kurihara, M., Wada, Y., & Ida, H. (2010).

Randomized trial of vitamin D supplementation to prevent seasonal influenza A in schoolchildren. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 91(5), 1255-1260.

https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/article/91/5/1255/4597118

Josling, P. (2001).

Preventing the common cold with a garlic supplement: A double-blind, placebo-controlled survey. Advances in Therapy, 18(4), 189–193.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF02850113

Hao, Q., Dong, B. R., Wu, T. (2015).

Probiotics for preventing acute upper respiratory tract infections. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, (2), CD006895.

https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD006895.pub3