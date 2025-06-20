Popular Rationalism

Rita Skeeter
7h

So well-articulated, and I have seen this all along. How is it that there are some in the MAHA movement that don't see this bigger picture? Their lack of understanding is expressed in condemnation of Kennedy, and it is very unhelpful. Trying to explain this is met with hostility. It seems Kennedy simply ignores the barking and one step at a time continues to implement this smart strategy.

Daniel
5h

I am not going to disagree with the content of this article. It is indeed well articulated, and I will never be against making modern medicine safer. But is this a "not seeing the forrest through the trees" paradigm? Kennedy may very well be playing the long-game to make America healthier, but is his overall stated goal of increasing confidence in vaccines a clever redirect, if not an obfuscation from real truth? Let's start with the need for vaccines, period. Hell, let's start with the Rockefeller promoted notion of germ theory. Scrutinizing these details will probably bring everyone to the conclusion that there should not be any trust in any vaccines at all because they will be deemed unnecessary.

