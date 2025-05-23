Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan...'s avatar
Dan...
2h

“Personal injury lawyer” sounds like a compliment and a tribute to a hero figure: a lawyer who chose to defend people from personal injuries.

Imagine the world in which all lawyers stand up to such ethics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jacob's avatar
Jacob
2h

MRNA "vaccines" are garbage and must be banned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture