In a quiet move with enormous consequences, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., advised by Dr. Mehmet

Oz, formally repealed a Biden-era CMS policy through regulatory change embedded in the FY 2026 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) Final Rule that had turned America’s hospitals into soft enforcement arms of pharmaceutical compliance. This was no minor bureaucratic change. It was a severing of a nerve in the COVID-19 death protocol machine—a back-door mandate embedded in the very funding architecture of Medicare. The change came via the formal adoption of the FY 2026 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) Final Rule, which removed the requirement for hospitals to publicly report staff COVID-19 vaccination rates as part of quality metrics.

At the center of the issue was a provision in the CMS IPPS rule that required hospitals to publicly report the COVID-19 vaccination status of their healthcare staff. On the surface, the administration framed this as a push for transparency and accountability in public health outcomes. In practice, it was a coercive mechanism that punished hospitals for failing to produce compliant metrics and rewarded them for institutionalizing pharmaceutical mandates. Hospitals that didn’t report faced reputational harm and potential financial penalties. Those that did—and showed high vaccine uptake among staff—were rewarded.

But this wasn’t healthcare. It was protocol enforcement. And it had nothing to do with science.

The policy effectively deputized hospital administrators to act as compliance officers, not caregivers. It created an environment where dissent was professionally suicidal, and where thousands of doctors and nurses who questioned the mass vaccination of low-risk populations or refused the shot themselves were silenced, sidelined, or outright terminated. The result was a kind of epistemic purification: only the ideologically aligned remained.

This rule was not isolated. It sat atop a broader lattice of COVID-era incentives—bonuses documented in CMS data sets such as the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund distributions and detailed in Senate testimony from whistleblowers like Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Peter McCullough—bonuses for remdesivir administration, early intubation, and even post-mortem COVID diagnoses. According to publicly available CMS reimbursement data and whistleblower disclosures, hospitals were financially encouraged to follow a rigid treatment script. The hospital protocol was clear: follow the algorithm or lose federal support. Under the guise of public health, this structure compelled obedience through data, money, and fear.

The repeal of this mandate, announced in the FY 2026 IPPS final rule, marks a pivotal break from that coercive past. For the first time, a federal administration has acknowledged that the quality-reporting architecture itself can become a tool of control. Kennedy and Oz recognized that you cannot restore trust in medicine while leaving intact the invisible hands that twist clinical judgment into bureaucratic obedience.

Their decision to strip the staff vaccine metric from public reporting wasn’t just regulatory hygiene. It was a philosophical act. It signaled a return to informed consent, to clinical independence—for example, consider a hospital in a rural region now free to retain its top trauma surgeon who declined the vaccine for personal medical reasons. Under the prior rule, that hospital risked CMS penalty or reputational harm simply for employing that physician. With the metric repealed, administrators can now prioritize skill and patient outcomes over compliance metrics, to the foundational idea that doctors serve patients—not Washington, not Pfizer, not the CDC. For example, hospitals no longer face financial or reputational repercussions for hiring highly qualified unvaccinated clinicians, thereby removing a significant barrier to exercising medical discretion and ethical autonomy.

This repeal also establishes a new precedent. If CMS can quietly embed ideological conformity into "quality metrics," then such mechanisms must be scrutinized and dismantled wherever they hide. Hospitals must be allowed to operate as spaces of inquiry and care, not compliance. Clinicians must be free to dissent, to assess, to reason without fear of metrics being weaponized against them.

It is no exaggeration to say that this single change rewinds part of the machinery that enabled the COVID death protocol. As documented in Popular Rationalism’s earlier exposé, protocolists enforced a regime of mechanical compliance: remdesivir, ventilators, denial of early treatments, refusal of second opinions. The staff vaccine metric ensured ideological conformity within that system—a system now revealed to have prioritized obedience over outcome, and consensus over curiosity.

The Hospital Death Protocol enforcing compensation rule gave medical staff reasons to miscode deaths and worse (see RELATED, below).

By removing the financial incentive to enforce vaccination on staff, Kennedy and Oz have dismantled one of the protocolist regime’s hidden pillars. And they’ve done so not with noise, but with precision.

These men understand that healthcare cannot be both a marketplace of ideas and a fiefdom of performance metrics. This repeal is not the end of the war, but a major beachhead is now secure.

Let this be remembered not as a clerical correction, but as a rationalist revolt—a deliberate dismantling of coercive structure grounded in restored epistemic integrity. The back-door mandate is dead.

The patient is back at the center of care.

And for the first time in years, medicine just got a little more human.

THANK YOU, SECRETARY KENNEDY AND DR. OZ.

