Cohen et al., want medical doctors to ignore authentic policies backed by evidence.

The article, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in December 2025, presents an argument in favor of strong state-level actions to preserve the U.S. childhood immunization infrastructure in the face of what the authors view as destabilizing changes at the federal level. It expresses concern over regulatory decisions made by the FDA, CDC, and the reconstituted ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) to narrow or withdraw certain vaccine recommendations, particularly for COVID-19 and thimerosal-containing influenza vaccines. While the article emphasizes the importance of consistent vaccine policy, access, and public trust, its arguments rest on several unwarranted assumptions and logical fallacies.

Read the full article here: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2517029

Here, we take a rational moment and dissect their claims and views.

Unwarranted Assumptions

The article’s reasoning relies on several assumptions that are neither proven nor explored critically. These assumptions introduce unacknowledged fragility into its policy recommendations and weaken the validity of its conclusions.

Assumption 1. All ACIP Recommendations Are Equally Evidence-Based

The authors frame ACIP’s recent decisions as a deviation from scientific rigor, stating:

“The ACIP, reconstituted under new leadership, voted — without high-quality supporting evidence — to stop routinely recommending vaccines, including Covid-19 and thimerosal-containing influenza vaccines.”

This implies that past ACIP recommendations were uniformly supported by high-quality evidence, when in reality, ACIP decisions have historically varied in evidentiary rigor. Some rely on randomized controlled trials; others are driven by epidemiological modeling or expert consensus without prospective trial data. The assumption that all prior guidance was sacrosanct obscures the need to examine those decisions case by case.

Assumption 2. Federal Regulatory Changes Are Intrinsically Harmful

The authors claim:

“The FDA diverged from its policy process and standard practice in narrowing the label for Covid-19 vaccines in 2025.”

Yet no evidence is provided that such changes resulted in measurable harm. Regulatory reevaluation is often a sign of responsiveness to new data. The assumption that stability is more valuable than scientific recalibration is deeply problematic, especially in a post-emergency context.

Assumption 3. Shared Clinical Decision Making (SCDM) Is Confusing and Regressive

The authors argue that SCDM adds unnecessary complexity:

“This new emphasis on informed discussion between patients and clinicians does not meaningfully change the clinical interaction but rather serves to mislead and introduce more paperwork and perceived clinician liability into an already complex system.”

This characterization ignores that SCDM is widely embraced in medical ethics and recommended by numerous professional societies. It enhances patient autonomy, particularly where evidence is evolving or individualized benefit–risk balance is uncertain.

Assumption 4. Any Divergence from CDC Guidance Threatens Public Health

According to the authors:

“The United States cannot afford to return to uneven vaccine access and the specter of children dying from preventable diseases, such as pertussis and measles.”

This frames any decentralization or differentiation in policy as an existential threat. In truth, other countries (e.g., Sweden, the Netherlands) maintain high coverage without identical central mandates. States adapting based on new evidence is not equivalent to system failure.

Further, measles and pertussis are treatable; CDC recommends two high doses of Vitamin A and symptomatic persons only can be diagnosed and treated for pertussis; vaccinated, asymptomatic persons cannot.

Because Cohen et al., missed a key opportunity to share these key clinical factors, one can rightly question the sincerity of their concern over deaths from measles and pertussis.

Assumption 5. Erosion of Trust Is Solely Due to Federal Inconsistency

The authors attribute vaccine hesitancy to regulatory inconsistency:

“Recent federal policy shifts threaten to destabilize an interconnected system of vaccine access, weaken clinical guidance, and undermine public confidence.”

This presumes that uniformity builds trust. In fact, transparency and acknowledgment of uncertainty are more effective in cultivating long-term public confidence than rigid adherence to prior positions.

Further, trust was lost when public health conducted overreach on warping reality to fit a narrative in 2020-2024, causes them to lose control of HHS in the first place. Cohen et al. fail to recognize this earth-moving event, and thus, one can question whether Cohen et al. are, in fact, out of touch with reality in the first place.

Logical Fallacies

The article suffers from multiple classical logical fallacies—rhetorical strategies that appear persuasive but undermine sound reasoning. Defining and exposing these fallacies is essential to clarifying the article’s weaknesses.

Fallacy 1. Appeal to Authority (argumentum ad verecundiam)

This fallacy involves relying on institutional prestige in place of argument. Throughout the article, the authors invoke the authority of policies based on past CDC, FDA, and ACIP regimes:

“Together, these actions undermine the vaccine policy framework that clinicians, payers, and the public depend on and risk disrupting vaccine supply chains and coverage systems that are tightly coupled to federal decisions.”

Rather than engaging with the substance of recent FDA or ACIP decisions, the article implies that divergence from these now defunct and replaced institutions is inherently illegitimate. This neglects the possibility that such institutions may err or revise.

Fallacy 2. Slippery Slope

A slippery slope fallacy claims that a small or moderate action will inevitably lead to extreme consequences:

“The United States cannot afford to return to uneven vaccine access and the specter of children dying from preventable diseases, such as pertussis and measles.”

This assumes that revisiting specific vaccine recommendations will cascade into national immunization collapse. No evidence is presented to support this trajectory.

Fallacy 3. Straw Man

A straw man misrepresents a position to make it easier to attack. The article caricatures shared decision-making as a barrier to vaccination:

“The switch to SCDM can be interpreted as framing vaccines as ‘optional,’ sending a signal that they are less important or safe than they were when they were routinely recommended.”

In reality, SCDM allows for individualized risk-benefit discussions and informed consent, not an erosion of importance.

Fallacy 4. False Dichotomy

This fallacy presents only two choices when others exist. The article asserts:

“A patchwork of state laws and policies will create inevitable vulnerabilities in our public health system, leaving children at risk in states where no steps are taken to repair the damage wrought by federal action.”

This ignores the possibility of evidence-informed flexibility or state-level innovation that preserves access while allowing for recalibrated schedules.

Fallacy 5. Appeal to Fear (argumentum ad metum)

An appeal to fear attempts to persuade by inciting anxiety rather than presenting facts. The repeated references to “the specter of children dying” and “destabilization” substitute emotion for empirical evidence. This weakens the credibility of the argument among data-driven audiences.

Another example is that somehow states will lose access to vaccines. There is no plan nor any route for this, and yet access is mentioned 13 times, peppering the article with fear of loss of access. What they really mean is “insured doses”.

III. Internal Contradictions and Omissions

The article claims that SCDM adds burdens to clinicians yet also admits that “clinicians already routinely counsel patients about vaccines.” If SCDM formalizes existing practice, the alleged burden vanishes.

The authors celebrate state flexibility during COVID-19 (e.g., pharmacist authorization and emergency standing orders) while warning against state flexibility in response to current federal retrenchments. This contradiction reveals ideological inconsistency.

Most glaring is the absence of any acknowledgment of the public’s concerns around adverse events, limitations in surveillance (e.g., VAERS), or issues of informed consent. These omissions suggest a narrative that prioritizes uniformity over reflection and trust-building.

IV. Missed Opportunities

In addition to those already mentioned, if legitimacy and objectivity matter to Cohen et al., they should have

Included international case studies comparing centralized and decentralized immunization strategies. Provided reality-based positions on whether states will retain access to childhood vaccines and be forthright on their concern over lost income related to loss of insured doses. Explain the evidentiary basis for ACIP’s September 2025 reversals rather than dismissing them as “without high-quality evidence.” This missed opportunity entirely destroys the legitimacy of the rest of their positions: They are lying. Engage respectfully with critics of vaccine policy—even if to refute them—to demonstrate intellectual rigor. Or, if they like, continue to underestimate highly educated, informed and intelligent individuals with as much or deeper and broader concern over public over theirs. Incorporate trends in vaccine uptake, public trust metrics, or adverse event data to ground concerns. In short, base their positions on measures, not mere rhetoric or “messaging”.

Conclusion

While the article expresses concern about disruptions to federal vaccine guidance, its framing is often categorical and fragile. It elevates institutional loyalty over evidence responsiveness and treats scientific disagreement as destabilization.

In an era where vaccine confidence depends on transparent reasoning and earned trust, stakeholders’ engagements in public health communication must mature beyond appeals to fear and authority. States have an opportunity—not a burden—to model evidence-informed adaptability. Rather than urging return to centralized dogma, we should be building a distributed system that is robust, self-correcting, and worthy of public confidence.

