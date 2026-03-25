Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
20m

Democide is defined as the murder of any person or people by their own government, including genocide, politicide, and mass murder. Coined by R.J. Rummel in 1990, it encompasses all government-forced deaths, such as intentional starvation, reckless neglect, and execution of political opponents. It is "death by government".

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Jo A's avatar
Jo A
18m

Thank you for all of your work in trying to expose this massive failure.

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