Dr. Peter Marks, former director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), resigned on March 28, 2025, with an overly dramatic letter (see below) citing conflicts with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over vaccine misinformation. His tenure was marked by significant controversies, particularly concerning the approval and oversight of COVID-19 diagnostics and vaccines.

The PCR Catastrophe: False Positives, Fear, and Fatal Protocols

Under Dr. Marks' leadership, the FDA authorized the widespread use of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 diagnosis. Concerns arose regarding their specificity and the potential for false-positive results, especially in low-prevalence settings.​ Marks oversaw the deployment of high-cycle RT-PCR testing without adequate controls or interpretive guidance.

To this day, the public largely confuses False Positive Rate (FPR) with False Discovery Rate (FDR)—a distinction crucial to understanding the magnitude of harm. While the FPR is the proportion of truly negative tested samples that test positive (usually low), the FDR is the proportion of positive results that are false. In low-prevalence settings, even a highly specific test with low FPR can yield an FDR exceeding 50%, meaning that most positive test results are wrong.

And that’s exactly what happened.

By spring 2020, when COVID-19 prevalence was low in most of the country, mass PCR testing at 35–40 cycle thresholds (Ct) created an illusion of widespread infection. The consequence? Entire hospitals locked down, patients were isolated unnecessarily, and fear permeated every layer of society. People died alone. Cancer screenings were missed. Suicides climbed. Lockdowns shattered lives and economies—fueled by a case count inflated by PCR artifacts.

There has been no accountability for the FDA’s failure to issue clear guidance on Ct thresholds, viral culture correlation, or proper confirmatory testing. The FDA continued to green-light high-Ct PCR tests under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), even after peer-reviewed studies showed the test was detecting non-viable viral fragments long after infectiousness ended. At no point did the FDA publicly quantify the FDR in specific population contexts or mandate transparent Ct reporting.

Furthermore, FDA never issued warnings to doctors implementing an untested, unproven protocol that restricted options for patients seeking to reduce the severity of their symptoms. Patients were told to go home and stay home for ten days, and then seek care if they were sick enough to required emergent care. Where were the randomized clinical trials backing that decision? Where was Marks’ outrage when promising repurposed drugs and over-the-counter treatments were being bashed, including by his own agency? Remember Ivermectin? We do.

Fauci’s Henry Ford Hospital Study Debacle

When Dr. Anthony Fauci publicly mischaracterized the results of a July 2020 observational study from Henry Ford Hospital—claiming it showed a “clear-cut, significant” one-quarter drop in COVID-19 mortality—Dr. Peter Marks said nothing. The study, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, examined the use of hydroxychloroquine in hospitalized patients but lacked randomization and failed to control for confounding variables such as timing, comorbidities, and concurrent steroid use. The authors themselves cautioned against drawing firm conclusions, noting that the study design was retrospective and observational.

Yet Fauci, speaking as the face of U.S. public health policy, selectively amplified the results to suggest hydroxychloroquine was definitively ineffective—while quietly ignoring other studies that showed benefit when used early and in outpatient settings. Dr. Marks, as head of the FDA’s biologics division, had the scientific and ethical responsibility to step in and clarify the limitations of the evidence, especially given the politicization and polarization surrounding treatment protocols.

He never did. His silence permitted a distorted narrative to calcify—one that shut down open scientific inquiry, vilified physicians who reported success with early treatment regimens, and ultimately contributed to the rigid adherence to “hospital protocols” that often delayed care until it was too late. In failing to speak up, Marks allowed policy to outrun science, and for that, the consequences were both medical and moral.

This was not science. It was theater—and deadly theater at that.

False Positive Rate (FPR) vs. False Discovery Rate (FDR) : It's essential to distinguish between the FPR—the proportion of false positives among all negative cases—and the FDR—the proportion of false positives among all positive test results. In low-prevalence scenarios, even a test with high specificity can yield a high FDR, leading to a significant number of false-positive results.​

Impact of False Positives : False-positive results contributed to inflated case numbers, fostering public fear and justifying prolonged lockdowns. Individuals receiving false-positive diagnoses faced unnecessary isolation, psychological distress, and potential exposure to hospital protocols that may not have been appropriate for their actual health status.​

Despite Dr. Lyons-Weiler’s cautions, the FDA proceeded without implementing additional safeguards or reassessments of test accuracy.​

The COVID-19 Vaccine Program: From Promise to Reversal

Under Dr. Marks' leadership, the FDA expedited the approval of COVID-19 vaccines through Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs). While initial data suggested high efficacy rates, subsequent studies revealed concerns:​

Waning Immunity and Breakthrough Infections : Research and the public’s direct experience indicated that vaccine effectiveness decreased rapidly over time, leading to an increased incidence of breakthrough infections. Studies reported reduced vaccine efficacy against emerging variants, leading to discussions about the need for booster doses.​

Negative Efficacy : Some studies reported instances where vaccinated individuals exhibited higher infection rates compared to the unvaccinated, suggesting potential negative vaccine effectiveness.​

Adverse Events: Reports of myocarditis, particularly among younger males, raised safety concerns. Additionally, issues such as thrombotic events and menstrual irregularities were documented.​

Transparency and Public Trust

Dr. Marks emphasized the importance of scientific integrity and transparency. However, the FDA faced criticism for:​

Data Transparency : Delays and redactions in releasing clinical trial data fueled public skepticism.​

Communication Strategies: The agency's messaging was perceived as inconsistent, contributing to vaccine hesitancy.​

Gene Therapy Approvals

Beyond COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Marks oversaw the accelerated approval of gene therapies, such as Elevidys for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Despite the therapy's failure to meet primary endpoints in Phase III trials, the FDA granted approval, raising questions about the evidentiary standards applied and the influence of external pressures on regulatory decisions.​

The MMR Pivot: A Subtle Act of Misdirection

In his resignation letter, Dr. Marks shifted the discussion from the broader vaccine-autism debate to a narrow claim about the MMR vaccine. This redirection is misleading, as not all vaccines have been studied for associations with neurodevelopmental outcomes. Conflating MMR data with broader vaccine safety claims obscures the need for comprehensive research across all vaccines.​

Manufactured Consensus, Suppressed Dissent

Throughout his tenure, dissenting experts were sidelined. Transparency was a talking point, not a principle. Public confidence was treated as a messaging problem, not a data problem. When confronted with criticism, Dr. Marks' default response was to accuse others of spreading misinformation—even when the concerns were based on FDA's own data.​

The Damage by Marks Is Done, But the Reckoning Is Just Beginning

Marks misled the public on Paxlovid and boosters. He forced Gruber and Krause to resign (they whistleblew on the Biden administration for insisting on the COVID-19 booster before the agency approved it. He helped push unethical mandates. The controversies surrounding diagnostic testing accuracy, vaccine efficacy, safety, shortcuts to fast-tracking unsafe drug underscore the challenges of balancing swift action with rigorous scientific evaluation. These events highlight the critical need for maintaining public trust through consistent, transparent, and evidence-based communication in public health initiatives.​

History will not be written by resignation letters. It will be written by the consequences—and those consequences are now undeniable.

