I raised you to be kind. To think. To love the outcast. To listen before you judged. I taught you that dignity belongs to all—that questioning authority is not rebellion, but responsibility. That truth matters. That justice means more than slogans.

And now you look at me as though I failed the test you wrote after you left my arms, my table, my classroom.

You say I am unsafe. Harmful. Complicit.

You have folded your personhood into dogma—rhetoric that is logically unsound, empirically false, and corrosive to the very relationships that raised you. You demand not understanding, but submission. And you call my refusal to kneel an act of harm.

No.

I love you too much to lie.

Too much to pretend.

Too much to help you betray your own mind.

I will not dishonor the years I gave you—the scraped knees, the midnight fevers, the whispered encouragements, the quiet presence in your darkest moments—by pretending you are still grounded when you are clearly adrift.

This is not about control.

This is about the correct orientation of generations: the older guiding the younger through a world full of lies, illusions, and traps. I am not your adversary. But I will not be your prop. I will not be manipulated by pain or steamrolled by guilt.

If you need distance, I will give it to you.

But you do not get to call all the shots in our relationship.

You do not get to rewrite the past or erase the care that shaped you.

When you are ready to speak as equals—when both of our views are given their full weight, not flattened beneath slogans and scripts—call me.

Until then, know this:

Love does not shield you from the consequences of falsehood.

It just waits nearby when the collapse comes.

I will not say “I told you so.”

Because I have already forgiven you—not because you asked, but because I remember who you are beneath all this.

You are still in there.

And I am still right here.

Your error is not small.

You have mistaken your identity for an ideology—tied your sense of personhood to unsupportable dogma that harms you and others in ways you cannot yet see. And whether you know it or not, it was handed to you for the specific purpose of dividing you from people like me. So you can be manipulated to the ends of people you will never meet.

So here is my message to you:

I love you.

I disagree with you.

One day you will see that you have been misled, lied to, and empowered only to enforce harmful and even hateful ideas.

I will be here with open arms when life hands you the lessons you cannot yet accept.

In the meantime, try to do as little harm as possible to the relationships in your life.

I raised you to be smarter than this.

This is not about control. It is about fidelity—to truth, to love, and to the sacred bond between parent and child.

You cannot steamroll me with emotional blackmail.

If I allowed that, it would dishonor the years of love I gave you.

And I will not participate in the desecration of that bond.

For abiding love is truly the only thing I have to give you that matters.

