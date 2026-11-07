Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Faith's avatar
Faith
10h

This is interesting considering Moderna's jab delivered more than 3x the mRNA dose and therefore, more lipid nanoparticles (which can cross the blood brain barrier), to protect the mRNA vs. Pfizer's jab.

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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
13h

I admit I scanned this article, but a central question that never seems to be addressed in these studies is what batch of the "vaccine" was administered. Investigations showed there is great variability in contents of batches.

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