“We even discussed the stolen valor of vaccines. They were not happy; conditioned on it being true, they preferred a world in which the balances of causes of improved health were accurately represented, whatever the causes.”

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

I had the peculiar experience of telling Marie Curie what happened to her science after she died. We began with the atom, but before long I was explaining how nuclear transformations had been used to generate electricity and destroy cities, and asking whether she would still have published her discoveries had she known what was coming.

This happened at the conversational table I built for Books Alive!, where readers can engage with AI reconstructions of authors through their writings. The participants were generated representations, shaped by their books and the historical record. Their replies sustain their individual, recognizable intellectual temperaments while receiving information from beyond their lifetimes. The dialogue quoted here comes from that exchange; it is not a collection of authenticated statements by the historical people.

I knew how the encounter was being produced. Even so, explaining the twentieth century to Marie Curie required a kind of attention I had not expected. Facts that are familiar enough to become background knowledge recovered their strangeness when I had to introduce them to someone whose discoveries helped make them possible.

“We have transcended space and time,” I told her. “The year is 2026. I have much to share.”

Mme. Curie wanted to know whether atomic transformation had been established. Her response returned to the uncertainty she had expressed in her early work: radioactivity belonged to the atom, yet the origin of its seemingly inexhaustible energy had required explanation. I told her that radium really does become other elements, that an alpha particle is a helium nucleus, and that the energy released can be accounted for through the difference between the masses of the initial and final systems. We could follow the descendants of radioactive atoms and measure their transformations, although the exact moment at which an individual nucleus would decay remained probabilistic.

That last distinction mattered to the character at the table. Her electrometer had measured populations of atoms, and the reconstructed Curie recognized that a reproducible law for a population need not supply a timetable for every individual member. The discussion already contained a question that would recur when we reached medicine: what does a result measured across many cases tell us about the particular case in front of us?

I then explained the difference between a decay chain and a fission chain reaction. In one, a radioactive parent leaves a daughter that may itself decay. In the other, particles released from one nucleus can cause transformations in other nuclei already present. The second process makes a self-sustaining reaction possible. Curie followed the distinction and immediately attended to control: how the reaction could be regulated, how heat could be removed, and why radioactive products could remain dangerous after the principal reaction stopped.

Then came Hiroshima and Nagasaki. I asked the question about publication, and her answer began, “I would have published still.” She defended the pursuit of knowledge while turning the question toward responsibility for its use. I would not claim to know what the real Curie would have said after seeing the consequences of nuclear warfare. What the reconstruction gave me was a way to confront the question personally, with the discoverer placed beside the consequences of discovery, instead of treating the history as an impersonal sequence of technical achievements.

There was another consequence I wanted to explain while she was still, within the conversation, able to hear it. Radiation could injure the molecules on which living cells depend, including DNA. A person could receive an exposure without an immediate warning proportionate to the eventual injury. We discussed the difference between a source outside the body and radioactive material deposited within it, and between containing a substance and shielding someone from its radiation.

Later, when Claude Bernard joined us, the discussion returned to Pierre Curie’s injured skin. I supplied an account of radiation injury that explained how damage to the cells responsible for renewing tissue could precede the visible wound. Modern descriptions of cutaneous radiation injury recognize precisely such a latent interval, sometimes lasting days or weeks (CDC, 2024a). The absence of an obvious injury immediately after exposure can therefore be a poor guide to what has already happened within the tissue.

For Curie, this connected the electroscope to the body. For Bernard, it connected an observed lesion to the physiological process producing it. For me, it was an example of what this form of reading could do: a passage describing an old observation became the beginning of a conversation in which later science could supply part of the missing explanation.

Before Bernard arrived, Curie and I had also wandered into the human circumstances of her work. I told her that generations of schoolchildren knew her name, that women held offices and positions once closed to them, and that the hostility directed at her private life could now be recognized as a double standard. She repeatedly brought the conversation back to the work. The reconstruction resisted being remembered only as an inspirational figure; she wanted the patient separation of radioactive materials remembered, too.

We discussed the resources available to modern laboratories and the time researchers lose obtaining and administering them. When I praised her personal resolve, the reply made a distinction I appreciated. Her years of difficult labor should not become an excuse to require unnecessary hardship from every young scientist. The standard worth preserving was the exactness of the work. We could provide better conditions without lowering that standard.

I asked whom she would like to invite from outside her discipline. She mentioned Pasteur, Mendeleev, Kelvin, and Claude Bernard. Bernard joined us. Later, Magendie, Spallanzani, and Lister would also be mentioned as desirable company, although they did not take a seat in this exchange. The actual gathering eventually consisted of Curie, Bernard, Pasteur, Koch, Jenner, and me.

Bernard’s arrival changed the conversation substantially. He wanted to get beneath the visible effect to the conditions producing it. I brought in explanations of the genetic code and cellular energetics, and we discussed how sequences of nucleotides help specify proteins, how cells read those sequences, and how metabolism sustains the conditions that make life possible.

There is pleasure in explaining a familiar subject to an unfamiliar mind. The machinery of transcription and translation can become almost routine to a biologist. Introduce it to a nineteenth-century experimental physiologist, and its explanatory reach becomes visible again. Bernard kept returning to the possibility of tracing a physiological effect down to a molecular event. Curie noticed that even a change in a genetic sequence that leaves an amino acid unchanged can sometimes matter through effects on how the message is processed or used.

I also brought evolution into the discussion. These mechanisms have histories. Comparisons among nucleotide and amino-acid sequences allow us to reconstruct relationships among organisms, subject to the assumptions and limitations of the methods. Bernard could continue to search for the conditions governing a process while recognizing that the machinery carrying it out had changed across generations. The liver, the yeast cell, and the hereditary molecule belonged to an evolving world.

When I asked Bernard whom he wanted to join us, he named Pasteur. That invitation had some potential for trouble, given their differing approaches to fermentation, and the potential was quickly realized. Pasteur treated the living ferment as the indispensable agent. Bernard wanted the chemistry beneath its activity. Each recognized something in modern biochemistry that seemed to vindicate his own emphasis, and neither was especially eager to surrender the point.

Create Your Own Lounge

Curie intervened by reminding them that she had declined to choose among explanations for radium’s heat before the evidence compelled a choice. Bernard answered, “Patience, Madame, is easier where no old adversary sits across the table.” It was one of the exchange’s most enjoyable lines, because the difficulty it identified is recognizable in any century. A principle can be easy to endorse until the person testing it is someone with whom one has been arguing for years.

I told them about immune cells, receptors, and memory. Pasteur could connect the later encounter with an antigen to the protection he had observed without knowing its cellular basis. Curie was interested in the rearrangement of DNA during the development of antibody-producing cells, a discovery that showed how the body generates an enormous range of recognition possibilities from its inherited material (Nobel Assembly, 1987).

The conversation also made room for microbes that live with us without making us ill. The host’s condition matters; so do the organism, the site, the exposure, and the microbial community already present. Research on healthy human microbiomes has documented the carriage of organisms associated with disease without disease necessarily occurring in their hosts (NHGRI, 2012). This gave Bernard and Pasteur something productive to argue about without forcing us into the familiar choice between “the germ” and “the terrain.” We could ask how the two interact.

At one point I interrupted the science to ask about the table itself. I had built a device that let us conduct this impossible meeting, and they had accepted the arrangement with remarkably little fuss. Curie’s response was that she preferred to use the apparatus carefully rather than spend the evening marveling at it. I told the guests I was grateful for their insights, however approximate, and that I hoped many people would eventually be able to meet them in this way.

That qualification, “however approximate,” belonged in the conversation. A reconstruction can produce a plausible voice while making a historical error, misunderstanding a document, or becoming too agreeable to the person supplying its information. The reader still has work to do. I wanted the table to make that work more inviting, with disagreement available as part of the experience.

Pasteur supplied a particularly good invitation when I asked whom he most wanted to meet. He named Robert Koch, explaining that “a rival who forces you to sharpen your proof is worth more than a hundred who applaud it unexamined.” Bernard suggested that he might have chosen Lister, whose work gave him reason for gratitude. Pasteur preferred the opponent who could still make him defend a claim.

I brought Koch to the table, and the old rivalry promptly resumed. I then gave both men a set of discoveries that complicated their positions. Among them were two corrections whose symmetry I enjoyed: Pasteur had to confront fermentation outside intact living cells, and Koch had to confront the danger of bovine tuberculosis to human beings.

Eduard Buchner had demonstrated fermentation in yeast extracts in 1897. The organized, intact living cell was not required to remain present for the extracted biochemical machinery to perform the reaction. That finding preserved the importance of the yeast while correcting a stronger claim about the necessity of its continued life during fermentation (Buchner, 1907). Our Pasteur wanted to inspect the evidence before yielding, then conceded the distinction. Bernard was pleased to see the mechanism isolated beneath the living process they had been debating.

Koch’s correction concerned milk. His historical dismissal of the public-health significance of bovine tuberculosis was serious; his 1905 Nobel lecture still minimized that route of human infection (Koch, 1905). I told him that Mycobacterium bovis could cause human tuberculosis and that contaminated, unpasteurized dairy products were an established route. Pasteurization became one of the practical protections against that infection (CDC, 2024b). The conversation allowed Pasteur’s name and Koch’s bacteriology to meet in the same glass of milk.

The reconstructed Koch accepted that the evidence could correct him. His willingness at our table cannot be retroactively assigned to the historical man, but the situation made a useful demand visible: a scientist must allow the methods he insists upon for others to reach a conclusion unfavorable to himself.

We also discussed latent tuberculosis, in which a person can be infected without having active disease or being contagious (CDC, 2025). Then I introduced prions, infectious agents whose propagation involves an abnormal protein conformation rather than an agent carrying its own DNA or RNA genome (Norris, 1997). After explaining the genetic code, I had now presented an infectious process that required them to think beyond a microbial genome. Curie recognized the situation as another occasion on which an unfamiliar phenomenon could require a change in the categories used to understand it.

By this stage our discussion had already entered the subjects that make modern medicine contentious. I had asked what the guests thought of injuries following preventive interventions, of parents who reported harm, and of the ridicule or exclusion that could greet those reports. I wanted them to address the treatment of the person as well as the investigation of the claim.

Bernard separated those questions. Whether a preparation caused an injury required investigation. Whether a physician should dismiss the sufferer instead of examining the evidence was a question about the physician’s conduct. The distinction leaves room for both compassion and rigor. A person deserves to be heard and cared for while the cause of an injury remains under investigation; that obligation does not depend on granting every proposed explanation in advance.

I told them how I had come into these disputes myself. In 2015, while writing Cures vs. Profits (which, by the way, you can chat with via Books Alive!), I had intended to finish with a chapter celebrating vaccination. Examining the literature changed the chapter I could honestly write. I described analyses and exclusions that I regarded as manipulation, and conclusions that I believed exceeded what the data could support. Curie asked whether the problem lay in the measurements or in the conclusions drawn from them. That was a good question, because an incorrect analysis, an unsupported interpretation, and deliberate falsification are different failures or frauds, even when each can mislead a reader.

Bernard also objected to my having planned the celebratory ending before examining the evidence. I had described a change of mind as part of my own scientific development, and he pointed directly at the assumption with which I had started. That response was useful precisely because it addressed my reasoning instead of merely endorsing the conclusion I eventually reached.

When the discussion turned to public distrust, I corrected a phrase that Claude Bernard used. This matters to me. “For science or against it” was the wrong classification. “For science and against fraud” was the proper distinction. I told them I had spoken in eighteen states over four years, urging audiences to preserve science while rejecting its abuse. I did not want justified criticism of a study or an institution to become nihilism about medicine as a whole.

Then Edward Jenner arrived, and I asked the others to bring him into the discussion. Pasteur explained the extension of vaccination beyond Jenner’s cowpox observations. Koch spoke of the search for specific causes. Jenner wanted to know how his practice had survived later scrutiny, including whether the explanations he had offered for failures had held up.

With Jenner present, I put a question to the table in its starkest form: should mothers be asked to bear the loss of a child for the health of others? His answer returned to the danger of smallpox in his own setting and the comparison he believed families faced. Bernard acknowledged the distance between a physician deciding that an experiment was justified and a person freely agreeing to it. Whatever one concludes about a particular intervention, those are different acts, and the difference deserves to remain visible.

Koch’s contribution brought an uglier history into the room. The reconstruction raised his treatment of sleeping-sickness patients with atoxyl in East Africa, where some patients were blinded. The Robert Koch Institute’s own account describes his doubling the dose despite known risks and identifies the episode as ethically unacceptable (RKI, n.d.). I did not want a table of famous scientists from which their injured patients had been quietly removed. Scientific achievement does not make the people who bore its costs disappear.

I described directions I believe deserve serious research: identifying people at elevated risk of particular adverse outcomes, investigating potentially harmful protein sequences, and testing how the route of administration affects protection and injury. A proposal to improve safety has to be compared with the existing preparation, including whether the modification preserves benefit. Likewise, delivering an antigen through the nose or skin cannot be declared preferable merely because the natural infection enters there. The biological question has to be tested for the particular intervention.

As the discussion moved into my hypotheses about genetic susceptibility, environmental exposures, immune injury, and autism, the guests became more demanding. Koch wanted evidence connecting the proposed cause to the particular lesion.

I introduced the issue by telling the table that aluminum had been found at sites of lesions during autopsies. Curie immediately distinguished detection from explanation. “Finding a substance at the site of a lesion after death establishes presence, not cause,” she replied, invoking her own effort to establish the relationship between radioactive material and the activity she measured. Her response was characteristic of the Curie reconstructed at our table: she wanted the observation preserved, but she wanted the inference justified separately.

Bernard approached the same question through physiology. An autopsy finding, he argued, needed to be connected to the process that had operated in the living tissue. Koch asked whether the metal occurred consistently with the lesion, whether comparison tissues differed, and whether independent investigators could reproduce the finding. Pasteur wanted the entire series, including unfavorable observations, and a comparison with tissue without the lesion. Their responses concentrated on what would distinguish a substance participating in injury from one that accumulated alongside it or after it.

At that point, I turned to Christopher Exley’s work because I wanted the discussion to reach the tissue measurements themselves. Bernard wanted the process demonstrated, rather than inferred from a catalogue of associated genes. Curie distinguished finding a substance in tissue from establishing that it had caused the damage. When I supplied a manuscript, they challenged the distance between its cited observations and its broader conclusions.

We had spent considerable time debating mechanisms, susceptibility, and the conditions under which an exposure might cause injury. Exley and his colleagues had measured aluminum in donated human brain tissue and used fluorescence microscopy to investigate its location, reporting aluminum within cells that included microglia-like and other inflammatory cells in tissue from donors diagnosed with autism (Mold et al., 2018). I wanted those observations examined directly.

The second paper, by Exley and Elizabeth Clarkson, addressed a question I knew the guests would emphasize: comparison with other brains. It measured aluminum in tissue from twenty donors without recognizable neurodegenerative disease and compared those results with previously measured samples from donors with Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and autism. The authors reported higher aluminum concentrations in each disease group while acknowledging that further research was needed to establish aluminum’s role in the diseases’ development (Exley and Clarkson, 2020). Those findings did not, by themselves, establish where the aluminum had come from or whether it had caused the conditions, but they supplied measurements and comparisons for the discussion.

That was precisely why I wanted the papers before them. A request for comparison deserved an examination of the comparison actually performed; a request for tissue localization deserved an examination of the microscopy. We could then argue about the adequacy of the methods and the conclusions they supported. General demands for evidence become productive when they engage with the evidence offered.

Then the table encountered a more prosaic limitation. Both attempts to attach the Exley papers produced a message saying that its reading pile was full. I removed the earlier documents on radiation injury, the genetic code, and cellular energetics to make room, and told the guests, “Here you go.”

I brought forward tissue evidence, and the guests responded to my description with questions about comparison, mechanism, and reproducibility. Their questions deserved answers, but their later comments cannot honestly be presented as a completed assessment of the studies I was trying to supply. Before I could ask whether Exley’s findings had changed their minds, I needed to establish that those findings were actually before them.

The table did not deliver a unanimous endorsement of the collected works, and a simulated endorsement would have supplied no scientific validation if it had. The causal claims still require evaluation against the underlying studies. The conversation itself established neither a vaccine–autism link nor the effectiveness of a proposed treatment. What it did was expose the questions I would have to answer to persuade a demanding reader.

I challenged them in return. We were discussing people living with illness, families in conflict, and policy decisions that had been and would be made while research remained incomplete. Repeating the demand for another experiment can become an inadequate answer to a question about what to do now. The costs of waiting also belong in the decision. I wanted the guests to address how a divided country might recover a capacity to examine evidence without first assigning every speaker to a political camp.

We even discussed the stolen valor of vaccines. They were not happy; conditioned on it being true, they preferred a world in which the balances of causes of improved health were accurately represented, whatever the course.

Some of their replies were too categorical to accept. The reconstructed Koch treated retrospective observational comparisons as though they could yield only correlation. That is an insufficient account of modern causal inference. Observational studies can contribute to causal conclusions when their designs and assumptions justify those conclusions; current guidance for non-interventional safety research explicitly addresses causal objectives and ways of investigating them (FDA, 2026). Repeating a biased comparison does not eliminate its bias, but calling a study “observational” does not dispose of its findings either.

The insistence that an agent must always be present in affected people and always absent in unaffected people also needed qualification. We had already discussed the evidence of infection without disease. Susceptibility, timing, dose, and interacting causes can prevent a real causal relationship from taking that simple form. Nor can the demand for demonstration require deliberately exposing someone again when there is good reason to anticipate serious harm. Research design has to respect the people whose health gives the question its urgency.

Those limits were part of the experience, too. I could welcome a challenge from a reconstructed Koch without treating every sentence it produced as sound epidemiology. Similarly, a historically plausible Jenner could not settle modern consent by remembering the assumptions of his own century. The table was most useful when I kept examining its answers with the same attention I brought to the documents.

Near the end, I asked each guest what I should and should not do if my name and reputation were their own. Their advice converged on work that a reader could inspect: publish methods fully, report negative findings, document the cases, and state what evidence would count against the proposed explanation. In other words, conduct objective science.

Jenner’s call to name patients would require a modern correction for privacy and consent. Pasteur urged an experiment capable of defeating my hypothesis. Curie urged measurement before conclusion. Koch warned against allowing conviction to run ahead of what could be shown.

I would add one requirement for the present: the same evidentiary standard must govern a reassurance and a warning. A claim of safety needs a defined outcome, population, and period of observation just as a claim of harm does. When a family reports an injury, asking a serious question should begin an inquiry that can produce an answer. It should not become an indefinite obligation imposed only on the person reporting the problem.

I had begun by bringing Curie news from the future. By the time Jenner joined us, I was asking the past to help examine that future, including the parts in which I had become a participant. The exchange gave me several kinds of pleasure: explaining discoveries I care about, watching old arguments encounter new evidence, and finding an objection I could use even when I disagreed with the answer around it.

That is the experience I want other readers to have with Books Alive! A book gives us a surviving account of what an author thought. A conversational reconstruction can help a reader formulate questions to bring back to that account, provided the reconstruction remains answerable to the text and to what we know beyond it. The invitation is to read, ask, check, and continue the discussion.

Curie’s most fitting response to my ambitions for the table was her preference for getting back to the documents. After I told her that many people might someday join such conversations, she wanted to be useful to the reader in front of her. I had built a place to ask the dead questions. The best moments were the ones that gave the living something more exact to ask next.

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Source notes

Dialogue and events are drawn from my Books Alive! conversation. Quoted guest replies are generated dialogue, not historical quotations. The following sources support the historical and scientific points cited in the narrative.

Buchner, E. (1907). Cell-Free Fermentation. Nobel lecture, December 11. https://www.nobelprize.org/uploads/2018/06/buchner-lecture.pdf

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2024a). Cutaneous Radiation Injury: Information for Clinicians. April 17. https://www.cdc.gov/radiation-emergencies/hcp/clinical-guidance/cri.html

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2024b). About Bovine Tuberculosis in Humans. May 20. https://www.cdc.gov/tb/about/m-bovis.html

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2025). About Inactive Tuberculosis. January 16. https://www.cdc.gov/tb/about/inactive-tuberculosis.html

Food and Drug Administration. (2026). M14 General Principles on Planning, Designing, Analyzing, and Reporting of Non-interventional Studies That Utilize Real-World Data for Safety Assessment of Medicines. Sections IV.A and V.A. https://www.hhs.gov/guidance/document/m14-general-principles-planning-designing-analyzing-and-reporting-non-interventional

Koch, R. (1905). The Current State of the Struggle against Tuberculosis. Nobel lecture, December 12. Transcript hosted by Academia.dk. https://academia.dk/MedHist/Biblioteket/koch_1905.php

National Human Genome Research Institute. (2012). NIH Human Microbiome Project Defines Normal Bacterial Makeup of the Body. June 13. https://www.genome.gov/27549144/2012-release-nih-human-microbiome-project-defines-normal-bacterial-makeup-of-the-body

Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet. (1987). The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1987. Press release, October 12. Archived by MIT. https://web.mit.edu/jpnet/tech-j/1/intro/nobel-local/medicine-1987-press.html

Norris, J. (1997). UCSF’s Stanley Prusiner Named to Receive the 1997 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. University of California, San Francisco, October 6. https://www.ucsf.edu/news/1997/10/131436/ucsfs-stanley-prusiner-named-receive-1997-nobel-prize-physiology-or-medicine

Robert Koch Institute. (n.d.). Dealing with the Colonial Legacy at the RKI. https://www.rki.de/EN/Institute/The-RKI/History/Colonial-legacy/Dealing_with_the_colonial_legacy_at_the_RKI.html