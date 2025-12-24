Maurine Meleck is 82 years old. She lives modestly in a small apartment in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with her grandson Josh, whom she raised from the age of six. Josh is now 28, bright, articulate, deeply curious, and loving. He also has autism and cannot live on his own. He needs support, structure, and long-term planning. That’s what Maurine has spent her life building: a safety net for Josh when she can no longer be there.

I know them. I’ve known Maurine and Josh for years. Maurine is well-known in our IPAK-EDU.org learning community, where she’s taken nearly every course we offer and has been a vibrant presence in countless webinars. She is a warm, sharp, principled woman who cares deeply about science, reason, and doing right by her grandson.

Then something unimaginable happened.

Maurine saw a video on Facebook of a doctor she admired, discussing a seemingly amazing investment opportunity. She trusted him. What she didn’t know is that this video wasn’t real. It was a fake. A fraudster used AI to generate a convincing deepfake—a video that looked and sounded like a real person but wasn’t. And because Maurine is blind in one eye and has limited vision in the other, she missed the subtle signs.

Like many loving grandparents trying to stretch savings for someone they care about, Maurine made the leap. The video said it was safe. It felt legitimate. She invested.

She lost nearly everything.

Over $200,000—her entire nest egg—was stolen.

It wasn’t money for herself. Maurine has always lived simply. It was money set aside to take care of Josh long after she’s gone. A sheriff’s investigation is underway in St. Johns County, but as of now, the funds are gone. Her fear isn’t just about fraud. It’s about what happens to her grandson.

So this Christmas Eve, we have a chance to help.

Maurine started a GoFundMe: “Help autism Grandma who was scammed out of her life savings”. She’s asking for help, not for herself, but for Josh—to rebuild what she can before time runs out.

Here’s where we come in.

As of this writing, 146 people have donated $10,260. That’s an amazing show of support. But the goal is much larger—$100,000 to rebuild a fraction of what she lost.

If 8,000 people each give just $12, she can raise the remaining amount. That number isn’t random:

GoFundMe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation.

From a $12 donation, Maurine will receive about $11.35 .

At that rate, about 8,810 donations of $12 will bring her back to $100,000.

So this is the ask:

If you can give $12, please do. If you can give more, please do. Every dollar will go to a woman who gave her life to raise a beautiful young man, and who had that legacy stolen by an AI-powered scam.

We can all use AI for good. But people are, and will, use to abuse the public’s trust. Popular Rationalism is sharing this not just because Maurine is one of us, but because it is the kind of future we all fear: one in which synthetic frauds prey on real, vulnerable people.

Let’s give Josh and Maurine a Christmas present that means something real.

HELP MAURINE AND JOSH

GoFundMe: Help autism Grandma who was scammed out of her life savings

This is what community looks like. Let’s rebuild what a scammer took away.

Text from the GoFundMe page - in her own words -

I’m 82 years old, and I raised my 28-year-old grandson with autism from the age of six. He’s come so far, but he can’t live on his own, and he has a lot of needs. My greatest fear has been if I’d be able to leave enough money to help support him after I’m gone. So when I watched a video on Facebook of a doctor whom I admire talk about an incredible investment strategy, I believed I could increase my savings for my grandson.

What I didn’t know is that AI (Artificial Intelligence) can make a computer-generated video of a person that looks and sounds exactly like them, speaking words they’ve never said. The video that duped me was a complete fake. I also have poor eyesight - I am blind in one eye - so I probably would have missed any flaws that might have given it away.

Long story short… I handed nearly every penny I have over to a fraudster, while believing I was growing my nest egg for my grandson. I don’t need the money for myself - I live simply in a small apartment that I share with him. But he will need the money someday - the money that I lost, when all I wanted to do was provide more for him when I am no longer here to take care of him.

I’m embarrassed and so ashamed that I fell for this scam, and that my grandson will pay for my mistake. It’s been devastating for me. I lost much more than I’m trying to raise, but I will be grateful for any amount that I receive. There’s a police report with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and an investigation is happening.

Any amount that you can donate will be very appreciated. I hope you’ll share this to warn someone you care about. And if you can, please help me and my grandson who is the person who was truly cheated.

