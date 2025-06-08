Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Castigator's avatar
Castigator
17m

Excellent interview of your good self with Dr. Trozzi; divided into three parts, on drtrozzi.news. Highly recommended.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bryan Dair's avatar
Bryan Dair
2h

Keep up the great work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture